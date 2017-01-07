Novel delves into the Whitsundays

GREAT READ: Lea Davey set her first novel in the Whitsundays, and so far, it's been a hit with readers.

SHE was inspired by her love for the Whitsundays and love for writing, and now, Lea Davey's first novel has hit the shelves and local readers will feel right at home with the book set predominately in the region.

"Although the book and characters are fictional, some (people) may identify with the fictional village of Quindry with its pub, set overlooking the beach, and its clientele - an electric bunch of Aussie fishermen,” Ms Davey said.

The novel follows Luke, who finds peace and solitude from fast-paced town life when he discovers an isolated fishing shack situated on a secluded bay.

But with the discovery of family war relics linked to a family further south and a developing relationship with a beautiful woman, Luke's realisation of connected family histories means his chance at real happiness is threatened.

Ms Davey said the novel was a three-year project and had received a positive response from both Australian and international readers.

"I've had people who have contacted me after reading it and overseas people who love the description of the Whitsundays,” she said.

"It's been really well received.”

Residing in Bannockburn, between Brisbane and the Gold Coast, Ms Davey said she and her husband would regularly visit the Whitsundays for holidays and fell more in love each time they returned.

"We spend a lot of time up there - about two or three times a year for fishing trips,” she said.

"We enjoy the company from all the people we've met up there and it's a beautiful place to visit.”

The Shack by the Bay is available at local Whitsunday libraries and online through Amazon, Angus and Robertson and Booktopia.