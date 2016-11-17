Ocean Rafting fleet complete

NOT only has Ocean Rafting added a host of awards to its cabinet in the past month, they've also welcomed their sixth and final member to their fleet.

"Riptide" was recently launched at Abell Point Marina with a night of music and prizes, with local community members and businesses invited to join in the fun.

Company co-owner Jan Claxton said it was a celebration of the support they'd received from the community.

"Riptide is our sixth and last vessel to complete our fleet," she said.

"I would just really to say thank you to everyone in town. You know it's a small town and you need all the support. Without the support we would have never been able to grow.

"From the caterers to the mechanics and to all the agents and accommodation places that promote our tours, just absolutely everyone. It really is a team effort.

"I just love the Whitsundays."

After buying the business with her husband Pete in 2001, Ms Claxton said it had been an an amazing 16 years.

"Ocean Rafting turns 20 next year and we'll have to have an even bigger and better party," she said.

"Some of our team has been with us for 10 to 13 years.

"We're in the background doing our thing but they're out there every single day, giving people a really good time and it really is all about them."

Ms Claxton also sent a big thanks to Abell Point Marina.

"We've been in the marina for about two and-a-half years. It's just been fantastic having the marina as our home," she said.

"It's allowed us to really improve our services and have a little bit more space to breath.

"They do such a wonderful job with everything."