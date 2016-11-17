Ocean Rafting glimmers with gold

GOLDEN: Owners of Ocean Rafting Pete and Jan Claxton holding their award at the Queensland Tourism Awards last week.

WHEN news broke that Ocean Rafting had won gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards, Jess Cooke and her colleagues couldn't contain their excitement.

"Everyone was screaming in their living rooms," she said.

"It's a pretty big thing for us and it's something you treat as your own so it's very exciting."

The popular tourism operator won gold in the Major Tour and Transport Operator category at the event held in Brisbane last Friday - their first year winning gold but second year entered into the category.

Prior to 2015, the company had been nominated in the Tour and Transport category but with their growth, came the opportunity to enter to win the biggest award up for grabs.

Ms Cooke said It was the great leadership of owners Jan and Pete Claxton that made coming to work every day a breeze.

"I think (the owners) let the team take ownership of what we're doing," she said.

"We have a lot of say and opinions and they all get taken and we can tailor it to make every day a good experience."

Ms Claxton said she was not expecting to win given the sheer size of other competitors.

"We have a staff of 24 and we were up against other companies and big operators with 200+ staff so it was great to win," she said.

"We didn't expect it at all being up against such strong competition and it's so wonderful for our destination."

Ms Claxton said if it wasn't for her staff, the business wouldn't be where it was today.

"Obviously we give our team the best equipment and training we can possibly give but at the end of the day they're the ones out there and taking people out every single day of the year," she said.

"Without them, we wouldn't win anything."

Ocean Rafting and other gold winners of the Queensland Tourism Awards have automatically gained entry into the Qantas Australian Tourism Awards which will be held in Darwin on February 24 2017.