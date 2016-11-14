Ocean Rafting wins gold

THE team at Ocean Rafting have yet another award to add to their collection winning gold at the Queensland Tourism Awards on Friday night.

The popular tour operator won gold in the Major Tour and Transport Operator category on the night.

Their win comes after winning gold in the same category at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards last month.

Owners Peter and Jan Claxton said they were proud of their win.

"We are just so happy to win this award as it reflects such a huge achievement,” Ms Claxton said.

"With two brand new custom built boats joining the fleet in the last 18 months, it has been a big period of growth operationally.

"It is extremely rewarding and the industry is so positive in general, so there are many more exciting times ahead.”

The pair offered their congratulations to fellow entrants and commended operators in the Whitsunday region for taking out 12 awards on the night.

"We pass on our congratulations to all the other winners and must make a spacial mention to our amazing staff, who are the heart and soul of our business,” Ms Claxton said.

The award wasn't the only one the couple won on the night with their sister company Ocean Safari winning bronze in The Steve Irwin Award for Ecotourism category.

Ocean Rafting will now automatically be entered in the Australian Tourism Awards due to be held in Darwin in February.