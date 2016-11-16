Olympic legend O'Neill loves Hamo Island

LOVIN' IT: Olympic legend Susie O'Neill said she would like to see more people getting active.

EIGHT-TIME Olympic medallist Susie O'Neill said she loved visiting Hamilton Island.

Ms O'Neill joined a panel on Friday night, which included Rio gold medallist Mack Horton, for Carbs on the Couch as part of Hamilton Island's Triathlon weekend.

"It's the fourth or fifth time I've come for the event and a few other times we've come on holidays," she said.

"I just love it. The first couple of times we came with our kids and they used to love it. This was like their favourite place."

Competing in the ocean swim on Sunday, she proved she still knows how to move in the water, with a first place in her age group and a seventh overall for the ladies.

She still hasn't lost her passion for the sport that brought her glory.

"I'm still hopping in the pool regularly, two or three times a week. I only do two or three kilometre sessions. I just really, really enjoy swimming," she said.

She also still hasn't lost her competitive drive.

"I feel good. I always get nervous just before the start when the gun goes off. It's a natural thing," she said.

"I just love it. I always really push myself. I'm not as fast as I used to be but I like to feel the pain and like I've been giving 100%."

Ms O'Neill said she also wanted to promote fitness.

"I just think if everyone moved a bit more it would make everyone more happy and productive.

"I think sometimes even just 10 minutes a day would be beneficial to everyone."