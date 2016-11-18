28°
One million smiles forged at Hamilton

Jacob Wilson | 18th Nov 2016 12:00 PM
SUCCESS: Hamilton Island has officially welcomed one million guests in a decade.
SUCCESS: Hamilton Island has officially welcomed one million guests in a decade.

HAMILTON Island has officially checked in more than one million guests in the course of a decade.

Hamilton Island chief executive officer Glenn Burke said this achievement reflected the island's commitment to providing guests with a world-class holiday experience.

"We are thrilled to welcome one million check-ins from Australia and 103 different countries over the past 10 years,” he said.

"This milestone means Hamilton Island offers a great destination, honeymoon, birthday and wedding holiday to first-timers and return guests.”

Mr Burke invites anyone who has visited the island to join the one million memories campaign running until December 12.

Guests who have visited the island are encouraged to post their favourite holiday memories to the Hamilton Island website or Instagram.

The winning post will attract a prize for one of three Hamilton Island holidays worth $10,000.

Island holidays include the choice of a family prize for four, a romantic prize for two or a group holiday for eight people.

The idyllic holiday destination has come a long way in the past decade. When Hamilton Island's website went live in 2008, it attracted an average of 90,867 visits per month - it now attracts 300,000 a month.

More than 300 weddings are hosted on the island every year, including ceremonies for high profile figures such as Johnathan Thurston and Gina Rinehart.

Hamilton Island has also won extensive accolades, being the 2015 Luxury Travel Magazine's best resort in Australia and the Travel Awards' best resort in 2012.

For more on the million memories campaign, visit www.hamiltonisland.com.au /memories-competition.

As 2017 approaches, Mr Burke said the island will continue to grow at an impressive rate.

"Each year we invest over $20M to ensure the island continues to offer first-class experiences, and this will continue into 2017 with exciting new developments planned,” he said.

Topics:  hamilton island tourism whitsundays

