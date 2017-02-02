Online feeding frenzy to view local drone fishing

The drone used to land a giant trevally.

A FISHING video shot by local lads has already had more than one million views online.

But it's not just any old fishing video, this one depicts a drone dropping a lure into a school of hungry giant trevally - and what happens next is amazing.

The holy grail of sport fishermen the world over, the school of golden trevally can be seen hitting the lure after it was dropped in the water by the drone before one gets hooked.

The whole scene is captured from a rarely-seen bird's-eye view.

A massive trevally is then hauled into a nearby boat.

The giant trevally (also known as giant kingfish or barrier trevally) is a species of large marine fish classified in the jack family.

It is distinguished by its steep head profile, strong tail scutes and other more detailed anatomical features.

The popular video was posted on the Taylor Bros Adventures Facebook page on January20 and at last count had hooked 2.2million views and almost 20,000 shares.

Cy and Kerrin Taylor offer an adventure experience into remote tropical north Queensland, searching for tropical fish species and the wildlife that live there.