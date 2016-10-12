Opinion divided on govt's Adani decision

THE State Government has invoked "special powers” to progress the $21.7 billion Carmichael coal and rail project and while Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox welcomed the decision, environmental groups are outraged.

The combined mine, rail and associated water infrastructure have all been declared critical infrastructure.

State Development Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said his decision would mean less red tape for the project and the jobs and opportunities it offered while protecting the reef and meeting environmental impact assessment requirements.

Cr Willcox said: "The decision by the Palaszczuk Government to declare the combined mine, rail and associated water projects as critical infrastructure is a massive boost for our region and another positive sign that the mining sector is far from dead.”

Whitsunday Residents Against Dumping say they are outraged the Queensland Government is giving special treatment to Adani while ignoring the risks, with spokesperson Sandra Williams saying the reef was critical infrastructure that supported 69,000 tourism jobs and brought $6 billion into Queensland.

"In a time of undeniable global warming it's unthinkable the Queensland Government are fast-tracking new coal mines that will risk the reef. Once burnt, the coal from Adani's Carmichael mine will pump out millions of tonnes of air pollution over 60 years and will irreversibly damage the reef,” she said.