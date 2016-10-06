Organic project comes to fruition

THE first and most important hurdle has been passed to establish a Whitsunday community garden.

The Whitsunday Community Garden group obtained council approval to set up a public organic vegetable garden on an ideal block of land, located on Gailbraith Park Dr.

Whitsunday Community Garden acting president Ben Adriaans said it would now take time to lay the foundation of the project.

"To really get up and going it will take a good six months with us putting in perimeters, barriers, soil testing, knowing what we want to plant and fruit trees,” he said.

Division 2 Councillor Ron Petterson said the group approached him after the local election and he was thrilled to see the garden go ahead.

"What we did is we helped them through the process and help them tick through all the boxes and found a viable parcel of land,” he said.

"It was a really proud moment to see that permit come forward, the community gardens (group) were talking to me about getting schools down here and teaching them about planting and gardening.”

The aim of the project is to foster community engagement and pass on knowledge to people interested in permaculture.

Contact Ben Adriaans on 0429447236.