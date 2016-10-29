Originals to go out with a bang

ONE of the biggest Original Sundays of the year is about to hit Magnums Hotel with Sun Salute headlining a massive day of music.

Organiser Andrew Pattinson said the event would send Original Sundays out with a bang.

"This will be our last hit out for the year and we have a big day of music planned to get everyone pumped for the Airlie Beach Festival of Music,” Mr Pattinson said.

The Original Sundays will showcase eight original acts over nine hours in a mini-festival teaser. Local reggae band Sun Salute will headline the day after recently completing a seven gig support tour with New Zealand's legendary Katchafire.

Music fans will also be treated to performances by the Rock Wallabies, Kieran McCarthy, Aaron Saxon, Woodbridge, Dom Johnson, Meryn Hall and Issy Burnup.

The Airlie Beach Festival of Music will also have 2016 festival merchandise on sale for festival fans to purchase early including tee shirts, stubby coolers, hats and much more.

There will also be a special deal for Original Sundays fans for three day tickets and also a chance for fans to win a three day ticket by attending.

Get on down to Magnums Hotel this Sunday and help make the final Original Sundays of the year one of the best yet.