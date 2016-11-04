Our 5 best cocktail spots

RUM FUN: Mark 'Dr Rum' Wyatt is looking forward to judging the Pina Colada Carnage contest this Saturday. Photo Rory Sheavils / The Guardian

Fish D'Vine Rum Bar

It seems our readers have spoken -- the best place to enjoy a cocktail we're told is at none other than Fish D'Vine's Rum Bar.

You can't miss the Rum wall as you order your Hemmingway Daiquiri, Mojito, or any other cocktail which may tickle your taste buds.

Not to mention the friendly staff who are pros at putting together the tasty treats.

Anchor Bar

With a stunning poolside rooftop bar and boasting outstanding views of the Whitsunday, Anchor Bar is the perfect spot to sip on a Pina Colado, you said.

Not only does it provide beautifully presented cocktails, the popular restaurant also offers breakfast from Wednesday to Sunday and an all day menu from 12pm 'til late every day of the week.

Sorrento Restaurant & Bar

If you're looking for a spot to enjoy a cocktail while taking in the stunning Whitsunday views, Sorrento is the place to be.

Located at Abell Point Marina, Sorrento offers a range of tasty cocktails as well as a full lunch and dinner menu seven days a week.

Breeze Bar

Located in Airlie Beach, Breeze Bar offers cocktails which don't just look incredible, they taste incredible too.

Serving dinner and drinks, Breeze Bar is the perfect place to socialise with friends.

Bar LV

Situated on the top floor of Little Vegas, Bar LV offers a variety of unique cocktails for all to enjoy.

With a chilled out vibe, friendly staff and a view of Airlie's main street, you'll want to keep coming back for more.