27°
News

Our brand new journo

12th Oct 2016 5:30 PM
DRIVEN: New journalist Jacob Wilson is loving the job and the Whitsundays.
DRIVEN: New journalist Jacob Wilson is loving the job and the Whitsundays. Dane Lillingstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NEW Whitsunday Times journalist Jacob Wilson developed a passion for journalism while studying.

Growing up in Mackay, Jacob studied at Griffith University in Brisbane and just so happened to share a few classes with fellow journalist Inge Hansen.

"So far I've been loving it here. I couldn't ask for a better job. I couldn't even think of a better job I'd want to do,” he said.

Politicians of the Whitsundays beware - Jacob has his eye on you.

"I follow a lot of politics. It's something I know a lot about and something I'm quite interested in,” he said.

"But even still I love general reporting and community news, getting to know an area and what the main issues are and what makes people tick.”

What do you do to chill out?

I like either going to the gym or watching movies. I love the Big Bang Theory and House of Cards. I go on bike rides, read and I like travelling.

What is the best place to eat in the Whitsundays?

Probably at the moment is the Thai Chef Takeaway.

Your favourite movie?

I actually really liked War Dogs. It's pretty funny. I prefer comedy movies and dark humour. I love Monty Python.

What's your occupation?

Cadet journalist at the Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian.

Plans for the next 12 months?

I want to establish myself here and get to know the area better. I want build up a social media profile and have a reputation to build on. I also want to travel overseas late next year.

Any last words?

I can't think of a more beautiful place in the world to work. I'm close to home, I can visit my parents on weekends. There's a lot I haven't seen yet and there's a lot I want to learn.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Winning smiles for top karate competitors

Winning smiles for top karate competitors

Strong showing from Whitsunday martial artists.

WFC players wrap season with awards

RIGHT: Award recipients are happy to be recognised at the presentation.

WFC season over with awards.

Whitsunday Christian College students tap into the soul

EXPRESSIVE: Grade 12 student Tegunn Orth and her project inspired by missionary work in Thailand.

Students use personal experiences to shape their art.

Cannonvale school takes triathlon title

OUT IN FRONT: Mike Muller, from McDonald's, with Annette Munckton, Steve Jackson and students Velvet and Jonathan Heatley.

Cannonvale school takes top gong.

Local Partners

Winning smiles for top karate competitors

Strong showing from Whitsunday martial artists.

Our brand new journo

DRIVEN: New journalist Jacob Wilson is loving the job and the Whitsundays.

Meet our new journo

WFC players wrap season with awards

RIGHT: Award recipients are happy to be recognised at the presentation.

WFC season over with awards.

Whitsunday Christian College students tap into the soul

EXPRESSIVE: Grade 12 student Tegunn Orth and her project inspired by missionary work in Thailand.

Students use personal experiences to shape their art.

Cannonvale school takes triathlon title

OUT IN FRONT: Mike Muller, from McDonald's, with Annette Munckton, Steve Jackson and students Velvet and Jonathan Heatley.

Cannonvale school takes top gong.

Opinion divided on govt's Adani decision

Mines Minister Anthony Lynham, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Adani's Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Photo Chris Lees / Daily Mercury

Opinion split on Adani decision.

Whitsunday councillors accept Airlie Beach hotel report

ARTIST'S IMPRESSION: The future of Airlie?

Council voted to receive the study this morning

Help needed for missing Holden

HELP: Police are calling for assistance to find this 2003 model black Holden Commodore.

Police are asking for assitance to find a stolen car.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

In Hearts Wake score wild gig with Slipknot

Singer Corey Taylor of the US heavy metal band 'Slipknot' on stage during a concert at the Nova Rock 2015 festival in Nickelsdorf, Austria, 14 June 2015.

Local Northern Rivers band gets spot on monster bill

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

SOLVED: UFO expert explains mysterious lights

Brett Anderson filmed two mysterious lights over Caloundra about 10.30pm on October 6 but the "UFOs” have been discounted as man-made devices.

Caloundra UFO explained

Brooke blind-sided in shock Australian Survivor elimination

Brooke Jowett in a scene from Australian Survivor.

FLICK betrays best friend as reality show's alliance crumbles.

Seeing is Believing - Magic Maudsleys Make Over

11 Maudsleys Street, Sarina 4737

House 2 2 1 Reduced...

Nothing to be done here except move in and enjoy. The house proud owners have just completed renovations to a very high standard, both inside and outside. Don't...

JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER.....

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 $529,000

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

159 Acres at Oakenden

Oakenden 4741

Rural 0 0 $800,000

Level to gently sloping land. Approximately 152 acres under cane. 202 mega litre allocation drawn from the Kinchant irrigation scheme channel which forms the front...

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Avenue, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $490,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

The Complete Package

5 Stone Drive, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 4 $442,000

If you're looking for a well presented family home with great side access and a good shed, look no further ! This 4 Bedroom Lowset Rendered Block Residence offers...

Stop Looking - Start Living

40 Langer Drive, Eimeo 4740

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

If you like something a little different to the brick and tile home, then an inspection on this delightfully different home is a must. Featuring an open plan...

Small Acreage - Near the Beach

209 Shoal Point Road, Shoal Point 4750

House 3 2 3 Contact Agent

Opportunities rarely become available to secure a property this size in a residential area, 5,335sqm with a large three bedroom home, inground pool and an...

Great Starter

31 Apollo Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 4 $215,000

Great value in this highset home located in the heart of Andergrove and just a few minutes drive from the Andergrove Tavern, schools and Woolworths Shopping...

Convenient Family Living on 1,214 square metres......

17 Emu Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This lovingly maintained home offers the perfect opportunity for the buyer that likes space and a handy location. Set on a great sized block with a perfect leafy...

Convenience, Space &amp; Views

4 Haber Street, North Mackay 4740

House 4 3 2 $510,000

If you enjoy convenience, space and views come and see this large family home on two levels. Conveniently located in North Mackay and only a few minutes' drive...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

REVEALED: Inside 5 of Mackay's best homes and kitchens

Alphyn Constructions won Custom Built Home Over $800,001, Custom Built Home of the Year, New Kitchen Up to $30,000, Bathroom Up to 8sqm, Bathroom of the Year, Home of the Year.

We take you inside the region's best homes

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches