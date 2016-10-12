Our brand new journo

NEW Whitsunday Times journalist Jacob Wilson developed a passion for journalism while studying.
Growing up in Mackay, Jacob studied at Griffith University in Brisbane and just so happened to share a few classes with fellow journalist Inge Hansen.
"So far I've been loving it here. I couldn't ask for a better job. I couldn't even think of a better job I'd want to do,” he said.
Politicians of the Whitsundays beware - Jacob has his eye on you.
"I follow a lot of politics. It's something I know a lot about and something I'm quite interested in,” he said.
"But even still I love general reporting and community news, getting to know an area and what the main issues are and what makes people tick.”
What do you do to chill out?
I like either going to the gym or watching movies. I love the Big Bang Theory and House of Cards. I go on bike rides, read and I like travelling.
What is the best place to eat in the Whitsundays?
Probably at the moment is the Thai Chef Takeaway.
Your favourite movie?
I actually really liked War Dogs. It's pretty funny. I prefer comedy movies and dark humour. I love Monty Python.
What's your occupation?
Cadet journalist at the Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian.
Plans for the next 12 months?
I want to establish myself here and get to know the area better. I want build up a social media profile and have a reputation to build on. I also want to travel overseas late next year.
Any last words?
I can't think of a more beautiful place in the world to work. I'm close to home, I can visit my parents on weekends. There's a lot I haven't seen yet and there's a lot I want to learn.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.