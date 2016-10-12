Our brand new journo

DRIVEN: New journalist Jacob Wilson is loving the job and the Whitsundays.

NEW Whitsunday Times journalist Jacob Wilson developed a passion for journalism while studying.

Growing up in Mackay, Jacob studied at Griffith University in Brisbane and just so happened to share a few classes with fellow journalist Inge Hansen.

"So far I've been loving it here. I couldn't ask for a better job. I couldn't even think of a better job I'd want to do,” he said.

Politicians of the Whitsundays beware - Jacob has his eye on you.

"I follow a lot of politics. It's something I know a lot about and something I'm quite interested in,” he said.

"But even still I love general reporting and community news, getting to know an area and what the main issues are and what makes people tick.”

What do you do to chill out?

I like either going to the gym or watching movies. I love the Big Bang Theory and House of Cards. I go on bike rides, read and I like travelling.

What is the best place to eat in the Whitsundays?

Probably at the moment is the Thai Chef Takeaway.

Your favourite movie?

I actually really liked War Dogs. It's pretty funny. I prefer comedy movies and dark humour. I love Monty Python.

What's your occupation?

Cadet journalist at the Whitsunday Times and Whitsunday Coast Guardian.

Plans for the next 12 months?

I want to establish myself here and get to know the area better. I want build up a social media profile and have a reputation to build on. I also want to travel overseas late next year.

Any last words?

I can't think of a more beautiful place in the world to work. I'm close to home, I can visit my parents on weekends. There's a lot I haven't seen yet and there's a lot I want to learn.