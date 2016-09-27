Our MP threatens he'll quit

BIG CALL: Dawson MP George Christensen says he will quit the LNP if the backpacker tax is passed.

FOLLOWING a prolonged debate on the backpacker tax, Member for Dawson George Christensen said he would "quit the LNP” if the tax went through.

While he made the claim to "make a point”, he said this week if it went through "his position would be untenable as I'd have my electorate going to the wall”.

Other media have claimed Mr Christensen may be "running the government” after noting rising influence within the LNP, following his stance on the backpacker tax and on changes to superannuation.

"I wish,” Mr Christensen responded. "If I was running the government Nebo Rd would be lined with gold.”

This week he went on to claim he thought the backpacker tax "is dead”.

He believes in the next month the government will back down from the original policy and propose a tax of 15-19%, which would bring it in line with Canada and New Zealand's backpacker tax rate.

The Federal Government's backpacker tax was announced in the 2015 budget and was due to be implemented in July this year.

It was delayed for six months and put under review following an outcry from the horticulture sector and regional MPs, who feared produce would be left rotting in the ground as the workforce fled.