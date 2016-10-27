27°
News

Our new 'Top 5' section of Whitsunday Times

27th Oct 2016 8:30 AM
TOP 5: Our page 2 section is voted on by Facebook followers each week.
TOP 5: Our page 2 section is voted on by Facebook followers each week. MWT

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

READERS may have noticed our new "5 things” section on page 2 of the Whitsunday Times and wondered what it's all about.

It's calculated purely based on a Facebook poll that we put to our followers each week that regularly reaches thousands of people.

It's our way of asking our social media followers for their feedback on what they love in the Whitsundays.

If you would like to take part in these polls, "like” our Facebook page - Whitsunday Times and look for the question that we pose each week.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Reef alive and beautiful

Reef alive and beautiful

Regular snorkeller and general manager of operations for Cruise Whitsundays GARY Kilby thinks the reef has never looked better

Council approves Airlie cinemas

Cinema given green light by council

Local tourism legend marks 80th birthday

CELEBRATION: Steve Bottle (son), Dale Hell (wife) and Eric Bottle having a cracking time at Eric's 80th birthday party in Cannonvale on Saturday.

Well known tourism figure Eric Bottle turns 80.

Midge Point Progress Association dodges $1.7 million fine

CONSULTATION: ENvironment Minister Steven Miles inspects Midge Point Beach.

Midge Point residents can breathe a sigh of relief.

Local Partners

Reef alive and beautiful

Regular snorkeller and general manager of operations for Cruise Whitsundays GARY Kilby thinks the reef has never looked better

Our new 'Top 5' section of Whitsunday Times

TOP 5: Our page 2 section is voted on by Facebook followers each week.

Take to our facebook page to have your say

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Hugh Laurie receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HUGH Laurie received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday.

Blake Lively hosts 40th party for Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively throws husband Ryan Reynold's 40th birthday bash

What's on the big screen this week

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S latest superhero Doctor Strange makes his debut.

Trump 'worked like hell' to pick up John Travolta's wife

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Trump wrote comments in tribute to Travolta's son Jett

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E11 - top three battle it out

The Bachelorette finalists, from left, Matty Johnson, Lee Elliott and Jake Ellis.

It's Matty, Lee or Jake. Who will Georgia choose?

Jake left broken-hearted by Bachelorette break-up

Jake Ellis is one of the final three bachelors on The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA chooses Lee and Matty J as her final two suitors.

MOVIE REVIEW: Doctor Strange is out there in a good way

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the movie Doctor Strange.

MARVEL'S new superhero takes viewers along on his mind trip.

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Small Cane Farm - Sarina

Sarina 4737

Rural 0 0 $750,000

Small farm under 15 minutes to Sarina and 30 minutes to Mackay. 167 acres total area with 72 acres under cane. Balance fenced off for stock grazing. 2 homes.

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Large Family Home - Great Location

28 Meyer Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This low set concrete block home has four built-in bedrooms and features a large sunken lounge room and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The main bathroom...

Eton Grazing Homestead- 302 acres

Eton 4741

Rural 3 2 2 $1,700,000

302 acres on 1 freehold title 5 minutes from Eton. Mostly selectively cleared open forest ridges and flats all well established to tropical pastures including...

Beautiful Queenslander in South Mackay

86 Juliet Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculate Queenslander is a home of significance and a slice of history on Mackay. Beautifully maintained throughout with many of the original features...

238 acres - Grazing Homestead Eton

127 Stoney Creek Road, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 2 $765,000

Tucked away at the foot of the Eton ranges away from the hustle and bustle is this 238 acres. Approx 100 acres cleared country with improved pasture species...

965 sqm Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

16 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 4 $450,000

A high calibre renovation has transformed this home into an exceptional family inspired residence. Its expansive living zones spill onto a huge entertainment area...

Solid Brick Home - Prime Location

1 Hilda Crt, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Lowset brick veneer home with three built-in bedrooms, open plan living and a double lockable garage. The 695 square metre corner lot provides easy access with...

Brisbane Street, Large Allotment, 2 Titles

65 Brisbane Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction 26/11/2016...

Opportunity knocks for the purchaser of this property - Located on the City Fringe ( Shakespeare Street end of Brisbane Street ) this residence offers huge...

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June