Our recycling is on the forefront

ECO WARRIORS: Directors of ACT Whitsunday, Jo Pillifeant and Barb Adamson, standing with one of their recognisable blue recycle bins.

BARB Adamson is passionate about the environment, creating ACT Whitsundays in a bid to solve the current issues surrounding recycling, and lack of, in our region.

Six months on, the organisation is on the verge of shutting down.

"There's only two of us working and it's just too much,” ACT Whitsunday director Ms Adamson said.

"Due to a lack of response, we have to close down and if there's no one putting their hand up, we won't continue.”

In a bid to raise money to purchase the blue cylinder recycle bins, Ms Adamson has hosted sausage sizzles but more often than not, the money comes out of her own pocket.

Currently, there are three recycle bins in Cannonvale, two in Proserpine and smaller bins in Cannonvale State School, Proserpine State School and St Catherine's Catholic College.

In July, ACT Whitsundays presented a solution to the region's recycling issues at a council meeting.

Council unanimously passed the motion put forward, which involved using council libraries as a collection point for "hard to recycle waste” such as bottles, toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, hair product bottles and the tops of pump bottles.

The waste would then be posted to New South Wales company TerraCycle and who would use it to create outdoor furniture.

Despite supporting the idea, council said libraries would not be a suitable location for collection points.

Ms Adamson said for herself and Jo Pillifeant, taking care of the current number of bins throughout the community was a "big commitment” for just two people.

"We've been advertising and holding meetings and everyone's been agreeing with us,” she said, adding "but they're either not prepared or free enough to help”.

Ms Adamson said volunteers would need to be prepared to empty the bins, pick up and sort out the recycling and then post them away to TerraCycle.

The Whitsunday Regional Council was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.

For more information contact Barb Adamson on 0458525700.