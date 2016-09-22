Paces to pump party crew

DREAM BEATS: Paces will appear this Friday at Magnums Hotel.

MIKEY Perry, aka Paces, has been a busy guy but he has found time to make the Whitsundays a port of call this Friday night.

Airlie Beach's favourite place to party, Magnums, will host the the Gold Coast artist for one night only.

Paces has being named as an artist set to own 2014 by inthemix; receiving international airplay via Triple J, XFM in London, and George FM in NZ.

He has recently produced tracks for Tkay Maidza's upcoming EP; remixing the likes of Safia, Kilter, Danny T, Rattraps, Sietta, Parachute Youth, YesYou and Sampology.

Supporting beat-maker extraordinaries Lunice, Ryan Hemsworth, Kaytranada, Djemba Djemba and Mr Carmack, Paces has come a long way in the last couple of years.

His bootlegs regularly receive more than 20,000 plays on Soundcloud and

he certainly doesn't show any signs of slowing

down.

Paces sound is truly unique, mixing influences from Jersey Club, Future Beats, and Garage, he's crafted a style which is undeniably his own but could sit at home amongst any of his musical idols.

Paces told Triple J what punters could expect from one of his shows.

"I have stripped-down versions of my originals, remixes and bootlegs, mixed so that they flow like a DJ set, and then I play the missing elements on an MPD,” he said.

"As that tune is playing, I'll be hitting the pads on the MPD and playing the drum sounds or kalimbas in

real time. Nothing is quantised, so if I stuff up, you'll definitely hear it.”

Somehow the Gold

Coast producer finds time

to release his own brand

of excellent tropical-infused sizzlers which he will deliver in style to the punters at Magnums this Friday

night.

So lace up those dance shoes and get your finances in order in preparation for a killer set from Queensland's own: Paces.

Tropical infused

What: Paces

Where: Magnums Hotel

When: Friday, September 23, doors open 8pm

Cost: Free