Party brewing at cellars

BEER FEST: Margot Humbert, Jax and Dan McLeod with Ben and Charlie Hayman prepare for Oktoberfest at Denman Cellars. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

THE countdown is on to the biggest celebration of German beer, culture and food the Whitsundays has ever seen.

Held at Denman Cellars at the Port of Airlie, Oktoberfest this year boasts an amazing selection of boutique German beer to get you in the mood to celebrate and delicious German- inspired eats to get your mouth watering.

On the beer list this year will be Weihenstephaner Festbier, Erdinger Oktoberfest and Erdinger Oktoberfest.

The food menu will feature the famous German pork knuckles and include Jager Schnitzel (pork schnitzel with mushroom sauce and chips) and the classic Denman's Oktoberfest burger packed with grilled Kassler, cheese, fried onions, pickles, fried egg, home-made Bavarian sweet mustard, tomato and lettuce in a Kaiser roll served with chips and aioli.

Ben Hayman, of Denman Cellars, said up to 60 German beers would be served during the Oktoberfest week, which runs from October 5 to 9.

"We have got speciality beers on tap and we also have them all in package so people can take them away,” he said.

All the beers to be served will also feature at the original Oktoberfest in Munich in the first week of October.

"It's going to be a big weekend. Everyone gets on board and it gets pretty hectic down here.”

Mr Hayman said it was all about "enjoying the German way”.

"The food and drinks that are fully German.”

The Germans are the second biggest consumer of beer behind Czechoslovakia and in 2013 at Oktoberfest in Munich 7.7 million litres of beer was served.

Denman Cellars is unlikely to beat that but they will offer a friendly laid back vibe set against the magic Port of Airlie marina with live music at the festival on October 8-9.

BEER FEST

What: Oktoberfest at Denman Cellars

Where: Denman Cellars, Port of Airlie

When: October 5-9 with the main beer festival and live music on the weekend of October 8 and 9.