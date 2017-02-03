Passion drives Whitsunday man forward

THE loss of one leg isn't enough to stop Byron Smith from doing his dream job.

Mr Smith is the owner of a new Proserpine based business called Appointed Transport and officially picked up the keys to his new van on January 31.

Appointed Transport provides a personalised medical transport service for people seeking services in Townsville or Mackay.

The company also provides airport transfers.

Mr Smith, who has previously worked in the army and as a truck driver said nothing would stand in the way of him pursuing his passion.

"I always loved cars and driving, as far back as I can remember, I used to name cars from the back seat of mum's car," he said.

"Since I had the accident, I was doing office work, transport operations and reception work and it just wasn't satisfying me, so I started looking at other avenues to getting behind the wheel."

Mr Smith has a different driving experience to most, with a left-foot accelerator pedal and a brake pedal on the right.

"It was tough to get used to, but I have been doing it for nine years and now I don't even think about the other leg," he said.

Brand new to the daunting experience of being a small business owner, Mr Smith has some words of advice for anyone yet to turn their ambitious dream into reality.

"If it's what you want to do then just do it," he said.

"I personally don't think I'm inspiring, I'm just a bloke that wants to get somewhere in life and if I can help someone else by doing that then that is even better."

Mr Smith thanked everyone who supported him on his path including family, friends and the Commonwealth Bank.

Support from the My Pathway managed NEIS New Enterprise Incentive Scheme was also vital in getting his business up and running.