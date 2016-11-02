Passionate group share garden love

THE Whitsunday Garden Club celebrated a special milestone on Sunday as it reached 30 years and one member has been there since the beginning.

Secretary and inaugural member of the Whitsunday Garden Club Alison Holmes said the club currently had about 25 members in its passionate community.

"We all love our gardens and we like to share and we are passionate,” she said.

"We're really more a social club than anything, a close-knit club, and we're all keen about our gardens.

"We visit gardens once a month, view them and go home all enthusiastic and think how we can incorporate different little things into our gardens. We also have very good guest speakers at times so we can learn different techniques and it builds enthusiasm.”

The club is made up of locals from across the Whitsundays and has actually been running for close to 40 years.

"I've been a part of it since it started,” Ms Holmes said.

"We used to run garden competitions. They were all happy memories.”

After falling by the wayside, Ms Holmes came back in the club the last two years said she loved every minute.

"I've always loved gardening, ever since I was a child,” she said.

"We have a nice time, we view gardens and a have glass of wine at the end of the day.”