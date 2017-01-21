PCYC has the solution

WITH school back on the agenda next week, PCYC provides before school care, after school care and vacation care to those who require it.

PCYC provides a healthy environment that directly contributes to creating positive experiences and outcomes.

Children learn to interact with friends in a safe, stimulating environment that encourages cooperation, friendship and development of values and group expectations while inviting imaginative, spontaneous play and, of course, independence.

The environment encourages children to ask questions, problem solve, learn, discover, create, improvise and imagine.

Children can develop a positive attitude to play and develop the knowledge to connect in meaningful ways, and have the opportunity to develop life skills and problem-solving skills from an early age.

Educators will work with them through to youth to make healthy decisions.

All services are managed by PCYC Whitsunday and are facilitated by fully trained and motivated educators.

CATERING FOR EVERYONE