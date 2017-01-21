32°
News

PCYC has the solution

21st Jan 2017 1:00 PM
FUN: Krystel Jurriaans, Dan Spurway and Isabella Carman love spending time at PCYC.
FUN: Krystel Jurriaans, Dan Spurway and Isabella Carman love spending time at PCYC. inge hansen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH school back on the agenda next week, PCYC provides before school care, after school care and vacation care to those who require it.

PCYC provides a healthy environment that directly contributes to creating positive experiences and outcomes.

Children learn to interact with friends in a safe, stimulating environment that encourages cooperation, friendship and development of values and group expectations while inviting imaginative, spontaneous play and, of course, independence.

The environment encourages children to ask questions, problem solve, learn, discover, create, improvise and imagine.

Children can develop a positive attitude to play and develop the knowledge to connect in meaningful ways, and have the opportunity to develop life skills and problem-solving skills from an early age.

Educators will work with them through to youth to make healthy decisions.

All services are managed by PCYC Whitsunday and are facilitated by fully trained and motivated educators.

CATERING FOR EVERYONE

  • Before School Care 6.30-8.30am (Cannonvale Service Only)
  • After School Care 3-6pm
  • Vacation Care 7am-6pm
Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach back to school pcyc whitsundays school care

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
PCYC has the solution

PCYC has the solution

WITH school back on the agenda next week, PCYC provides before school care, after school care and vacation care to those who require it.

PCYC makes school holidays fun

TEAMING UP: The PCYC's school holiday programs keep children well entertained.

PCYC has something for every child

Spurred on to help Tour de Cure mates

FUNDRAISING FORCE: Janelle Eastwood, Annie Judd, Shona Russell and John Mol.

John Mol and Annie Judd made a generous donation to Tour de Cure

Logan's playground nearer completion

TEAM: Hayden Brosnan, Finn Mann, Brooke Roth, Marshall Lebron and Leanne Fordham (back) with Matt Stokes, Bekky Kinsalla, Dylan Blackwood, Dan and Nardia Dimech on Saturday.

There's a new addition to Logan's Adventure Playground

Local Partners

PCYC has the solution

WITH school back on the agenda next week, PCYC provides before school care, after school care and vacation care to those who require it.

Teenager rushed to hospital after crash

Paramedics rushed a teenager to hospital after a crash on Conway Rd on Saturday.

Crash victim suffered fractures

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Noll meltdown won't affect Gympie Oz Day concert

Shannon Noll Photo Contributed

Shannon Noll is still expected to perform in Gympie next Thursday

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling rules out Cursed Child trilogy

JK Rowling says she is not planning a 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' movie trilogy.

Buckley's chance in psychological thriller

James McAvoy and Betty Buckley in a scene from the movie Split.

Broadway veteran back on big screen with James McAvoy

Daniel MacPherson: acting’s a bit like channel surfing

Australian actor Daniel MacPherson in a scene from the American TV series APB.

THE Aussie export talks about making his mark in the US.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Lisa Marie Woodham will be giving readings in Gladstone until Saturday January 21.

Shopping isn't fun if you can see dead people

Buderim man strips off for speed dating with a twist

RAW AMBITION: Buderim local Jackson pictured with his blind date Candice in a scene from SBS's new dating show Undressed.

People have done stranger things for love

Matthew McConaughey wrongly used as medical example

Doctor tried to steal credit for McConaughey's hair treatment

J.K. Rowling writes through severe back pain

An aching back couldn't stop J.K. Rowling catching inspiration

Top Location

18 Henry Court, Beaconsfield 4740

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Very well presented and maintained home located in a popular area of Beaconsfield. This lowset brick veneer property on 711 sq m has good street appeal and...

Huge Block with Magnificent Ocean Views

49/105 Moonlight Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $280,000

This 10.77 ha (26 acre) block is perched high in Oceanview Estate commanding magnificent Ocean Views over Sarina Inlet. Good access from the bitumen road leads to...

Oceanview Estate Sarina - now selling Stages 3 and 4

31 - 54 Mountneys Rd, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 From $199,000

PREMIER RURAL RESIDENTIAL LAND FOR SALE Set amidst lush coastal countryside Oceanview Estate offers tranquil living with spectacular ocean and bushland...

Oceanview Estate - Sarina

Lots 1-30 Mountneys Road, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 From $158,000

PREMIER RURAL RESIDENTIAL LAND FOR SALE STAGE 1 AND 2 RELEASE ALMOST SOLD OUT! Set amidst lush coastal countryside Oceanview Estate offers tranquil living with...

Great Starter

6 Laird Street, North Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $225,000

Don't miss this great opportunity to break into the Mackay property market with this well maintained lowset brick home conveniently located only minutes drive from...

OCEANVIEW ESTATE - Large Lifestyle Block

48/126 Moonlight Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $205,000

You no longer need to live in your neighbours pocket. At Oceanview Estate the blocks are large enough to offer the space you crave. Big enough to build the house...

Beachside Location

88 Slater Avenue, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 2 1 $340,000

If you can imagine what life would be like taking early morning or late evening strolls along one of Mackays best beaches then you may have just stumbled across...

A Refuge for Relaxation

21 Bucasia Esplanade, Bucasia 4750

House 3 2 5 Auction

Charm and character rule in this amazing beachside home , offering an easy care coastal lifestyle ,the seamless connection between internal and external living...

Affordable Home in Perfect Condition

11 Eaglemount Rd, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This neat and tidy air-conditioned home is in excellent condition, and would suit the young family or a safe investor. Primary and secondary school are a short...

Ideal Investment or Owner Occupier

1/28 Ulanda Drive, South Mackay 4740

Unit 2 1 1 Contact Agent

This neat brick is perfect for the serious investor or owner occupier who wants to simply move in. Located close to schools, shops, sporting goods & the CBD this...

By the water's edge

Secure your seachange

HOT PROPERTY: Money to spend on land, buildings

File picture.

Sale, leasing of industrial real estate picks up in Mackay

Collapsed Coast company could owe up to $5 million

Staff, ATO, landlords among those out of pocket.

Ipswich block of dirt sells for $582 a square metre

JUST SOLD: A property on the Brookwater golf course sold for a record-breaking $612,000.

Property smashed 2007 record by close to $100,000

Sunday auction for historical home

Former Catholic school sure to attract spirited bidding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!