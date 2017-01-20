PCYC makes school holidays fun

TEAMING UP: The PCYC's school holiday programs keep children well entertained.

WITH the summer school holidays spanning several weeks, it can be hard to keep kids constantly entertained.

But boredom isn't an issue for those who visit PCYC Whitsundays.

From Monday to Friday over the entirety of the school holidays, PCYC Whitsundays hosts a bunch of fun holidays programs for all to enjoy.

PCYC educator Chantal McDiarmid, said there was something for children to do on a regular basis.

"They all get to do team games like Minute To Win It, we have games in the sports hall,” she said.

"And when the weather is nice we take them out on the field and play lots of sports games.

"We try to change it up so each day they're doing something different.”

FUN: Cian Nugent had a ball while playing a ton of games at the PCYC during the school holidays. inge hansen

This year isn't the first year Jayden Baddock, 7, has been to PCYC for school holidays and he said each time he has a ball.

His favourite thing to do, he said, was "going on the computers”.

"I like to play cops and robbers,” he said.

Jayden also thought seeing his friends every day was a big bonus.

Despite enjoying the school holidays, Jayden said he was looking forward to heading back to school and kicking off another year.

COMPETITIVE: Riley McAlister putting his all into a ping pong game at the PCYC last Thursday. inge hansen

Ms McDiarmid said the holiday program was a hit with parents too.

"Parents love that it's really big and they're not combined to small areas,” she said. "We have an area they can go, like the music room, where they can do dances and perform them on stage if they want to.

"Parents like the variety of different activities we offer the children.”

Ms McDiarmid said any parents wanting to find out more could contact the PCYC and information could be sent via email.

For more information phone Whitsunday PCYC on 49481144.