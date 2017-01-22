PCYC throws open it doors

May Thompson, Bodie Thomas, Willow Thompson and Kindy Gym coach Jacqueline White at the PCYC on Saturday.

THE Whitsunday PCYC in Jubilee Pocket was crawling with kids at the weekend. Literally.

They were crawling, jumping and swinging into action on the PCYC's gymnastics equipment during a sign on day for the upcoming year of gymnastics events as well as badminton and basketball.

Run from the Whitsunday PCYC in 2017 will be Kindy Gym for the little ones and for the older kids competitive events run through the Men's Australian Gymnastics and Women's Australian Gymnastics groups.

Gymnastics coach at the PCYC Jacqueline White said gymnastics day was to show to kids and parents what was on offer at the club in the coming year.

"For Kindy Gym it gives them a little trial out and they get to come and chat with the coaches,” she said.

"It was absolutely packed this morning we have been inundated with people wanting to take part.

"We got a lot of older students coming back and wanting to get their names back on the list for this year, which is a really good thing.

"Gymnastics is a master sport that teaches confidence, flexibility and balance there is nothing else available in the area, that is why it's fantastic for them.

"It's all that beginning stuff: they learn to line up and to be sociable and learn to get a bit of confidence and it is a spring board for all other sports that is why it's called a master sport.

"It teaches flexibility, concentration, balance and agility all in one sport.”

White said there were two levels of gymnastics offered at the PCYC, competition gym and recreational gym.

"In recreational gymnastics kids just learn to go after their own personal goals which is really comfortable for a lot of children.”

And the bottom line is: it's fun.

"Every day you get to say something great to some of these kids and give them some inspiration. I think that is what I really love.

"Everyday I am able to say to them, 'you are doing a great job' and tell them how well they are doing and that's all about life really. Getting kids confident,” she said.

Contact the PCYC on 4948 1144 for information.