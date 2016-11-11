People power blitzes reef

EVERYDAY citizens have become the eyes and ears of the Great Barrier Reef.

Cruise Whitsundays partnered with Eco Barge Clean Seas, inviting 16 volunteers to the outer reef as part of the annual Reef Blitz.

The group snorkelled the outer reef, utilising "citizen science” methods to conduct surveys and assess the health of the reef.

Cruise Whitsundays executive officer Nick Hortle said the volunteers returned very encouraging results.

"We undertake Eye on the Reef surveys every day, and it was a wonderful addition to have the Eco Barge volunteers assist,” he said.

"All of the volunteers were keen to see for themselves that there was minimal Crown of Thorns Starfish or Drupella snails and they had to search to find any evidence of bleaching.

"They also saw plenty of different species of fish, echinoderms, giant and burrowing clams, a turtle scratching its back on some coral, and even some resident Nemos - aptly demonstrating the thriving and healthy reef we have here in the Whitsundays.”

Eco Barge Clean Seas project co-ordinator Fiona Broadbent, who joined the volunteers said citizen groups provided vital data snapshots of the reef.

"This was a wonderful chance to get out to the outer reef and positively contribute to monitoring it's health and provide valuable statistics back to the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority,” Ms Broadbent said.

The Reef Blitz took place November 6.