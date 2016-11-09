PGA tour hits Hamo shores

GOLF: It was golfing heaven in the Whitsundays last week as 50 of Australia's best vocational PGA professionals battled it out at Hamilton Island Golf Club for the PGA Professionals Championship.

In the end it was South Australian Chris Duke who won the 2016 PGA Professionals Championship.

In a dominant performance where he finished the tournament at 8- under par, Duke managed the lowest score in the tournament's history since it moved to Hamilton Island five years ago.

The result means that both he and runner-up and 2015 champion Matthew Docking have qualified for the Australian PGA Championship in December.

The professionals, who had to qualify for the championship, were playing for $55,000 in prizemoney in the three-round tournament that was played from Tuesday to Friday last week.

After starting the final day one shot behind leader Darren Garrett, Duke birdied seven of his first 10holes in the final round to claim the lead.

Defending champion Matt Docking couldn't get it done over the back nine.

Duke was ecstatic with the win and proud of his performance.

"Before this week, the most prizemoney I have ever played for was $50,000, so to think in a few weeks time I am going to be playing against Adam Scott for $1.5million is amazing,” he said.

"I actually played really well all week but burnt the edge of the hole for the first two days without making too many putts.

"Today I gave myself plenty of good opportunities and lucky for me I was able to capitalise through the first 10 holes.”

Two female PGA Professionals also played in the tournament, with Jade Fisher winning a spot in the Oates Women's Vic Open in February as the leading female at Hamilton Island.

Duke and Docking will now play on the Gold Coast next month at the European Tour.