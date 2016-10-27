Phenomenon to land in Prossie

ARE you ready for Australia's premier theatre restaurant tour?

Proserpine Entertainment Centre will play host to Dirty Dick's Theatre Restaurant on Thursday with attendees treated to a spectacular night of entertainment along with a delicious three course meal.

The long-running show first entertained Australian audiences more than 45 years ago and since then the iconic entertainment phenomenon has presented its many unique nights of Medieval merriment in more than 1500 clubs, hotels, resorts, restaurants and community centres across Australasia.

Self acclaimed as "reality theatre” at its best and "Game of Thrones” with a twist, there is plenty to love about this show.

Whether it comes to inspiring rib cracking laughs or putting on a delightful dinner, Dirty Dick's Theatre Restaurant is in a league of its own.

The theatre restaurant was judged by the Restaurant and Catering Association of NSW as the winner of the prestigious Best Entertainment Award.

Dirty Dick's is also the only theatre restaurant to pick up the Gold Plate Award for food excellence.

The show is arguably the nation's longest running live interactive entertainment. Throughout its history, the Dirty Dick's organisation has employed more than 1400 actors that have appeared in over 36,000 stage performances.

It is clear Dirty Dick's has stood the test of time.

Whether this is your first Dirty Dick's Theatre experience or you have been to a few, no performance is ever the same.

Guests enjoy a three course meal, courtesy of the costumed "wenches” and "lads” while you enjoy some cracking portrayals of moments throughout history.

Food includes a fresh crusty bread roll, homemade vegetable soup, a serve of roast beef or tender breast chicken followed by a plum pudding with succulent sauce. Don't miss out!