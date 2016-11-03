Picture perfect win

STANDING OUT: Anthony Palma with Trudy and Jay Angel with their Non-Tourism Business Award.

IT WAS eight years ago when Trudy and Jay Angel started Angel Signs and since that time, the couple's dedication to their business has made them a well-known pair in the Whitsunday community.

On Saturday night, the couple were recognised for their achievements, winning gold in the Non-Tourism Business category at the 2016 Tourism Awards.

"It was a really nice surprise and I wasn't expecting it at all,” Ms Angel said. "We had actually won this category four years ago but didn't have a chance to be involved from an entry point of view since then, but we sponsored, and sponsored this year too.

"The majority of people there (on Saturday) were clientele and it was nice to be recognised by peers and clients.”

A close contender with the duo was Brooke Miles of Brook Miles Photography, who was awarded silver in the same category.

Now in her 12th year of business, this year wasn't the first Ms Miles had won an award at the event, taking out gold in the same category in 2014 and 2015.

But despite missing out on gold this time around, Ms Miles was still "stoked” with the outcome."A lot of hard work goes into running a business and growing a business so it's a great honour,” she said.