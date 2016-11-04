Pierre-Yves Cousteau dives into our region

epa02582643 Prince Albert II of Monaco (right) and Pierre Yves Cousteau, President of Cousteau Divers (left).EPA/BRUNO BEBERT

IT SEEMS the Whitsundays has attracted yet another famous face with Pierre-Yves Cousteau taking a dive in the region's waters on Tuesday.

The son of famous explorer, author and film-maker, Jacque Cousteau, ventured out with Southern Cross Sailing Adventures to Hook Island's Mackerel Bay with six of his friends.

Skipper, Thierry Feurprier said the group had a great time during their stay.

Pierre-Yves' father Jacques Cousteau was heavily involved in conservation work and made significant improvements to the very first aqua-lung prototypes which would eventually lead to the to pen-circuit scub gear widely used today.

The equipment allows the general public to view otherwise unknown and inaccessible places.

Using this technology, Jacques Cousteau took to the seas and filmed, wrote about and monitored them.

His son Pierre-Yves Cousteau is widely recognised for following in his father's footsteps, preserving his legacy and continuing the work he left behind.

He is also the president of Cousteau Divers, a Cousteau Society branch which involves individuals in actively participating in the study and protection of the environment.

Pierre-Yves Cousteau is also a goodwill ambassador for the International Union for Conservation in Nature.