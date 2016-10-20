Plating up new trend

FOR Tides Restaurant and Bar, a desire to be one step ahead of the rest is what motivates the team.

Executive chef Gregory Devine unveiled Tide Restaurant's new summer and spring menu, consistent with the restaurant's commitment to providing the best culinary experience.

These popular new dishes include small plate meals, Korean barbecued lamb ribs and Moreton Bay bug margarita tostadas.

New large plate meals include Char Sui roasted pork fillet in addition to fresh herb gnocchi served with passata sauce, roasted hazelnuts, parmesan and rocket.

The desert menu also changed with the addition of chocolate espresso cream brulee, with chocolate shortbread and mango mess, served with vanilla bean ice cream, passionfruit and crushed meringues.

A comprehensive wine list was created to accompany the new dishes.

Mr Devine said his customers were loving every mouthful.

"The expectation is higher when people come here,” he said.

"There is a fast emerging food and wine scene in Airlie Beach and Tides is always looking upward.”