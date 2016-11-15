Police condemn risky behaviour

TWO tourists have found by police hanging to the back of a moving van in Bowen.
The men admitted to travelling in this manner for a number of kilometres due to the van being full of gear.
Police warned against this risky behaviour as an unexpected incident that could cause a serious injury.
The driver and two tourists were each fined $121 for failing to comply with how a person must appropriately travel in or on a motor vehicle.
The incident occurred October 30.
