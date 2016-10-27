Police need help to find boy, 12, missing from Cannonvale

If you've seen this missing 12-year-old boy from Cannonvale call CrimeStoppers immediately on 1800 333 000.

A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing from Cannonvale and Queensland Police need your help to find him.

A statement by police said the boy was last seen attending school yesterday but he failed to return home.

Police hold concerns for the boy's welfare due to his age.

The 12-year-old is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 150cm tall with a slight build, fair complexion, brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing dark blue shorts and a light blue button up shirt.

Police ask anyone with information which could help to contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000