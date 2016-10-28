28°
News

Police on the hunt for man who held up Whitsunday bus

Jacob Wilson | 28th Oct 2016 5:35 PM
HOLD UP:...
HOLD UP:... Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHITSUNDAY Police are on the hunt for a man who attempted to hold up a bus this afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 20s or 30s was the sole passenger on board the bus at the time.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson said the man initially asked the driver to drop him off at the Mt Roper stop before demanding money.

He said there was an altercation between the two which ended with the man being pushed from the stationary bus.

The man then fled the scene.

People reported on social media that the 1.40pm bus to the Whitsunday Shopping Centre did not turn up.

Anyone who can help police with their enquiries is asked to contact the Whitsunday Station on 4948 8888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  proserpine queensland police whitsunday

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Reef alive and beautiful

Reef alive and beautiful

Regular snorkeller and general manager of operations for Cruise Whitsundays GARY Kilby thinks the reef has never looked better

Council approves Airlie cinemas

Cinema given green light by council

Whitsunday resort for sale with $6m price tag

Cape Gloucester.

Popular destination for boaties for sale.

Police on the hunt for man who held up Whitsunday bus

HOLD UP:...

A man attempting to hold up a bus at Mt Roper fled the scene.

Local Partners

Police on the hunt for man who held up Whitsunday bus

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Whitsunday Station on 4948 8888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Don't miss your chance for Whitehaven swim

CHOPPY WATER: The ocean swim is always a challenge for competitors.

Still chances to enter Whitehaven Beach swim.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Sliding blues with the 8 Ball

Sliding blues with the 8 Ball

Festival favorite is set to return at Airlie Beach.

January Jones: Take time away from your phone

January Jones needs time away from her phone

Mel C won't return to Spice Girls for daughter

MEL C is adamant she won't reunite with the Spice Girls

60's British rock legends to return to Australia

The Troggs will play a string of dates across Australia in November. Photo Contributed

We all remember 'Wild Thing' and now you can hear it live.

Depp jumps ship from agency of 25 years

Johnny Depp has signed to CAA after 25 years with the United

Orlando Bloom 'buried' Katy Perry in birthday flowers

Orlando Bloom "buried" Katy Perry in flowers for her birthday

MacBook fires up: New "touchbar" will include emojis

COULD emojis help the MacBook again deliver a laptop revolution?

Outstanding Panoramic Views - 5 acre blocks

636 Hay Point Road, Alligator Creek 4740

Residential Land 0 0 From $245,000

Now is the time to purchase one of two rare 5 acre lots in picturesque Alligator Creek. Offering elevated house sites with outstanding rural and ocean views on 5...

BLUE CHIP INVESTMENT!

17 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

Unit 5 5 5 $480,000

5 x 1 BED UNITS - CONVENIENT LOCATION Exclusive to the market is this wonderful opportunity for investors to grab a deal of a lifetime. Each unit has an...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Small Cane Farm - Sarina

Sarina 4737

Rural 0 0 $750,000

Small farm under 15 minutes to Sarina and 30 minutes to Mackay. 167 acres total area with 72 acres under cane. Balance fenced off for stock grazing. 2 homes.

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Large Family Home - Great Location

28 Meyer Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This low set concrete block home has four built-in bedrooms and features a large sunken lounge room and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The main bathroom...

Eton Grazing Homestead- 302 acres

Eton 4741

Rural 3 2 2 $1,700,000

302 acres on 1 freehold title 5 minutes from Eton. Mostly selectively cleared open forest ridges and flats all well established to tropical pastures including...

Beautiful Queenslander in South Mackay

86 Juliet Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculate Queenslander is a home of significance and a slice of history on Mackay. Beautifully maintained throughout with many of the original features...

238 acres - Grazing Homestead Eton

127 Stoney Creek Road, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 2 $765,000

Tucked away at the foot of the Eton ranges away from the hustle and bustle is this 238 acres. Approx 100 acres cleared country with improved pasture species...

965 sqm Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

16 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 4 $450,000

A high calibre renovation has transformed this home into an exceptional family inspired residence. Its expansive living zones spill onto a huge entertainment area...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!