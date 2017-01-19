Post-work drink ends in big fine

ENJOYING three Bloody Mary cocktails after work then going for a drive caused more trouble than expected for Aleesia Marie Joy Thompson.

The 24-year-old hospitality worker, of Airlie Beach, faced Proserpine Magistrate Court on Monday charged with driving three times over the legal limit.

Civilian lawyer prosecutor Chris Bennett told the court that, on December 24, Thompson had been driving her motor scooter on Waterson Way, Airlie Beach, about 5.10pm when she was pulled over by police for a standard breath test.

Smelling liquor on her breath, officers tested Thompson.

She returned a reading of 0.157.

Thompson told the court she had consumed three Bloody Mary cocktails after finishing work at 3pm the same day.

Despite Thompson's small frame, Magistrate Simon Young expressed his confusion over how three Bloody Mary cocktails could result in such a high reading just over two hours later.

"I know you're of slight build, Ms Thompson, but that seems to be a very high reading for three Bloody Marys, he said.

Criminal lawyer at LAQ Christopher Schrader said Thompson had not eaten anything since the night before, which may have contributed to the exceptionally high reading.

Wearing a pair of thongs in court, Thompson failed to impress the magistrate with her choice of attire.

"It does speak to how seriously she takes these matters, Mr Young said.

After a quiet conversation with her lawyer, Thompson, who pleaded guilty to the charge, bashfully apologised for her wardrobe choice.

"I'd like to apologise for wearing my thongs to court today, your honour,” she said.

Mr Young said the character references handed over spoke very highly of Thompson, which suggested the offence was "out of character”.

"It's still a very serious offence,” he said.

"Driving a motor scooter means she was more of a danger to herself.

"That 0.157, which is the reading, that could have resulted in tragedy.

Thompson was fined $1100 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

A traffic conviction was recorded.