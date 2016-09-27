Postie riders deliver mental health funds

FOR A CAUSE: The Postie Bike Safari Gold Rush 2016 crew touch down in Airlie Beach.

IF YOU noticed a gang of motorbikes being escorted by police down the main street of Airlie Beach on Saturday, then you witnessed the wonderful efforts of the Postie Bike Safari Gold Rush 2016 crew.

A group of 24 postie bike riders and eight support crew completed their seven- day journey on Saturday as they rode from Mackay to Airlie Beach, taking a route off the beaten track.

It's the fourth year the group has got together with more than $120,000 raised in their first three years. An additional $30,000 is expected to be raised this year with the money going to the Black Dog Institute.

Steve Brooks, Trent Scott, Greg Becke and Matt Pitt are the chief organisers.

"One a Sunday afternoon I mentioned it to Becke and a few other guys from work,” Scott said.

"We decided we should buy some postie bikes and go for a ride and it's just gone from there.”

"Basically its just all about riding our bikes and having a bit of fun for the boys and staying at outback pubs.”

Their small group turned into a national one when word got out and now includes riders from Sydney, the Gold Coast and throughout Queensland.

The group rides every year over seven days in 2000-2500km journeys, riding about 300km a day. They try to stay off main roads and drive on a lot of dirt tracks, staying in outback towns. During their stays they raise money through raffles, donations and auctions every night.

Their most recent journey featured flat tyres, a few crashes, a hospital trip and an unbearable encounter with midges but finished with all riders making their way to Airlie Beach on Saturday afternoon with a group of more than 60 celebrating their journey at the Airlie Beach Treehouse.

"Just be aware of what the black dog is doing it s research into depression and suicide prevention, a lot of ppl suffering out there it's kept quiet and you don't found out about it. Not everyone's going alright,” Brooks said.

"A lot of people keep it bottled up and don't talk about it. If we can do this ride and raise a bit of money and save a few lives, that's what its all about,” Scott said.

"We want to get the word out there that there are places out there they can call if they need help,” Becke said.