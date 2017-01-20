Power back in the Whitsundays

An expected power outage has wiped out electricity across the Whitsundays.

UPDATE

POWER should now be restored to all buildings and premises in the Whitsunday region, according to Ergon Energy.

A substation fault caused 9950 buildings to lose power from 8.22am this morning.

Jubilee Pocket residents were also affected by a "transient fault" which caused power outages from 10.30am with power gradually returning to all homes by 12:54pm.

Investigations into the faults are still ongoing.

Ergon Energy spokesperson Jamie Rule said anyone still experiencing power issues should report incidents to 13 22 96.

UPDATE

AN "unspecified" issue with two Ergon Energy substations in Cannonvale and Proserpine/Calen has caused a significant power outage across the Whitsunday region.

Jamie Rule of Ergon Energy said crews had been dispatched to both substations for assessment.

EARLIER

ERGON Energy are reporting 5457 homes are currently in darkness after an unexpected power outage this morning.

Areas affected include Riordanvale, Cannonvale, Jubilee Pocket, Airlie Beach, Brandy Creek, Strathdickie, Mount Marlow, Cannon Valley, Sugarloaf and Shute Harbour.

Ergon Energy is currently investigating the cause.

More details to come.