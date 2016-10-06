26°
News

Premier announces dates for Whitsundays visit

6th Oct 2016 3:29 PM
IN FRONT: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flanked with Bill Byrne and Brittany Lauga at the Community Cabinet held in Rockhampton earlier this year. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
IN FRONT: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flanked with Bill Byrne and Brittany Lauga at the Community Cabinet held in Rockhampton earlier this year. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK240515ccabinet1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT HAS been confirmed that the Queensland State Cabinet will meet in the Whitsundays this month on October 23 and 24.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament that ministers would meet in the Whitsundays with a community forum to be held at Proserpine State High School on Sunday, October 23.

"I have spoken to the Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and I look forward to meeting with him and his colleagues about the challenges and opportunities facing the region,” she said.

"Tourism figures released (last month) showed tremendous growth of tourism in northern Queensland - including the Whitsundays.

"In that part of Queensland over the last financial year, the number of visitors are up 30.6% with 2.2 million nights and expenditure of more than half a billion dollars.”

The meeting follows earlier meetings in Townsville, Rockhampton, the Brisbane southern suburbs, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Dakabin, the Gold Coast and the Royal Queensland Show.

"We look forward to meeting with residents from across the Whitsundays region,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Airlie records another huge school holiday boom

Airlie records another huge school holiday boom

At Hotel Group, managing director Jeff Aquilina, said it was a record period for the hotel group, with occupancy up 5% on previous years.

Trio to pay $40k for Heart Hotel damage

SHOCKING SCENE: The scene at the Heart Hotel site following the vandals' rampage.

Backpackers guilty of trashing hotel have been sentenced.

Shark bites back after teenager grabs its tail

ONCE BITTEN: A lemon shark attacked after being provoked at Whitehaven Beach last week.

Teenager attacked by lemon shark while at Whitehaven.

Sportspark close to a reality

NEXT STEP: (back l-r) Cr Ron Petterson, Elizabeth Youd & Aquarius Smith from netball, Bernard Woods from touch, (middle l-r) Anthony Nobilia from soccer, Shane Bartlett from aussie rules, Cr Jan Clifford, Steve Tween from soccer, Madison French, with George Christensen and Justin Butler.

The Sportspark redevelopment is getting closer to reality.

Local Partners

Cheeky wallaby prompts Daydream Island warning

Another wallaby has been seen in Daydream Island toilets with management warning visitors of getting too close

Tennis is back in full swing at Cannonvale courts

SOCIAL CREW: Stephen Aldred, Cameron Moss, Tyler Eavey and Norman Hold take to the courts Tuesday night for social tennis at the Cannovale courts.

Tennis is back in full swing in Cannonvale.

5 things to do in the Whitsundays

Looking for something to do in the Whitsundays?

Teens, 15 and 18, questioned over high school bomb hoax

There are reports students have been evacuated due to a bomb scare at Bowen SHS.

Two teens are helping police with their inquiries.

Premier announces dates for Whitsundays visit

IN FRONT: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flanked with Bill Byrne and Brittany Lauga at the Community Cabinet held in Rockhampton earlier this year. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

The State Cabinet will visit the Whitsundays.

Organic project comes to fruition

PRIME SPOT: Jenny Greig, Mekaela Jones, Cr Ron Petterson, Ben Adriaans, Paul Jukes and Catalina Gonzalez celebrate approval to commence a Whitsunday Community Garden.

Community garden clears important hurdle.

Massive festival ready to 'shroom

SPRING: Mushroom Valley is set to hit the Whitsundays.

Get ready for Mushroom Valley!

It's not every day there's a medical emergency 150km offshore

RACQ-CQ Rescue landed on a sandbar at Creal Reef, about 150km offshore from Mackay.

Paramedics travelled 150km to an outer reef to evacuate angler

Drag queen to break new ground at fashion festival

Monty Thomas, who goes by the stage name Jess Whoo, will feature in this year's Sunshine Coast Fashion Festival as the state's first androgynous drag queen to walk the runway.

Jess Whoo to be first drag queen to do catwalk modelling in Qld

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

IT’S brutal, bloody and very addictive. Gears of War 4, the latest in the $1 billion franchise, features the most intense battle scenes of man vs monster.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

5 things to do in the Whitsundays

Looking for something to do in the Whitsundays?

Massive festival ready to 'shroom

SPRING: Mushroom Valley is set to hit the Whitsundays.

Get ready for Mushroom Valley!

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Still time to book for Whitsunday Tourism Awards

Aaliyah Warren pictured with coaches Joel and Benji Madden and host Sonia Kruger after her elimination from The Voice live semi-final. Supplied by Channel 9

There is still time to book for the 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

Great Starter

6 Tern Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This neat and tidy, lowset residence will be a great starting point for those looking to break into the real estate market with a budget in mind. Located in a...

What Would You Do With Views Like These?

Lot 17 Panoramic Drive, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000

Sitting high and dry this large block with Ocean Views is one of the last available in Stage 1 of Oceanview Estate. With quality homes already established on many...

Seeing is Believing - Magic Maudsleys Make Over

11 Maudsleys Street, Sarina 4737

House 2 2 1 Reduced...

Nothing to be done here except move in and enjoy. The house proud owners have just completed renovations to a very high standard, both inside and outside. Don't...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Hard to Beat Family Home on Big Block

26 Botanical Drive, Ooralea 4740

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Located on a spacious 801 sq. m block in the ever popular suburb of Ooralea, you will find this 2011 built Rebetzke home. Its striking entrance immediately gets...

Great Family Starter

1a Skylark Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Ideal home for those looking to enter into the real estate market or investors looking to the future. Located in a quiet street this highset 3 bedroom property has...

Convenient Family Living on 1,214 square metres......

17 Emu Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This lovingly maintained home offers the perfect opportunity for the buyer that likes space and a handy location. Set on a great sized block with a perfect leafy...

Affordable Blacks Beach Living

37 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 3 4 $595,000

A great opportunity exists to secure an affordable ocean front property in Blacks Beach. The double storey home has a beach vibe with polished timber floors to...

Picturesque and Private

15 Timberland Court, Sarina 4737

Residential Land 0 0 4 $295,000

A world of privacy can be yours on this 2.2 acre property situated an easy 25 minutes from town. The property features a large house pad (40m x 25m) and a...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

Apartment 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Mackay Marina could fetch close to $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.