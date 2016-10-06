Premier announces dates for Whitsundays visit

IN FRONT: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flanked with Bill Byrne and Brittany Lauga at the Community Cabinet held in Rockhampton earlier this year. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

IT HAS been confirmed that the Queensland State Cabinet will meet in the Whitsundays this month on October 23 and 24.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told parliament that ministers would meet in the Whitsundays with a community forum to be held at Proserpine State High School on Sunday, October 23.

"I have spoken to the Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and I look forward to meeting with him and his colleagues about the challenges and opportunities facing the region,” she said.

"Tourism figures released (last month) showed tremendous growth of tourism in northern Queensland - including the Whitsundays.

"In that part of Queensland over the last financial year, the number of visitors are up 30.6% with 2.2 million nights and expenditure of more than half a billion dollars.”

The meeting follows earlier meetings in Townsville, Rockhampton, the Brisbane southern suburbs, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Dakabin, the Gold Coast and the Royal Queensland Show.

"We look forward to meeting with residents from across the Whitsundays region,” Ms Palaszczuk said.