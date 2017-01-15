Prime spot ready for next stage

IT'S a slice of real estate paradise and the now the construction of Stage 2 of Airlie Summit is complete.

Only a few ocean view lots remain available for sale and with the lots stunningly located 100m above sea level, they are expected to go fast.

There are also valley view lots available with views out to the Conway Ranges and start from $135,000.

Ray White Real Estate agent Steve Marks said those wanting an ocean view would need to get in quick.

"With only four ocean view blocks left, we're selling them fairly quickly. We expect to sell the remaining ones within the next 60 days,” he said.

Mr Marks said the land would be settled in around eight weeks, with construction on the first home to begin in April.

Potential buyers can inspect the lots anytime with access from Seaview Drive.

Airlie Summit Stage 2 consists of 28 blocks of land located on Marina Court Drive. Stage 2B will be released in April.