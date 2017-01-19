Probation extended over brawl

Cullen, 26, an electrician from Jubilee Pocket, faced the Proserpine Magistrate Court on Monday charged with public nuisance for an incident on December 12, 2016.

DARCY Michael Cullen was just two months short of completing his 24-month probation order when he received another six months.

Civilian lawyer prosecutor Chris Bennett said that about 12.40am Whitsunday police had been travelling down Shute Harbour Rd when they were alerted to a brawl at a taxi rank on the Airlie Beach main street.

Mr Bennett said police had seen Cullen "puffing out his chest" and looking red in the face, with multiple cuts and abrasions to his knees, elbows and knuckles.

Mr Bennett said the men had been fighting on the ground, where Cullen had punched the man.

The court heard that at the time of his arrest Cullen had been unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and glassy eyes.

Mr Bennett said that after being transported to the watch-house Cullen had stated to police he was sorry for his actions. He said upon arriving at the watch-house, Cullen had stated he had been waiting for a taxi when a group of men had started "mouthing off at him". One of the men had asked Cullen to come over to them and "sort it out" but after declining, one man had approached Cullen, pushed him over and that was when Cullen had started to throw punches.

David Fitzgerald, of Macrossan and Amiet Solicitors, said the man had gestured with his finger to a dark alley and had said to Cullen "come down here, where it's dark".

Mr Fitzgerald said the comment had antagonised Cullen but in relation to the alleged assault, Cullen was "sketchy on the details".

Magistrate Simon Young sentenced Cullen to a new six-month probation order, which would overlap his existing 24-month probation order, of which he has completed 22 months.

"I nearly did two years, I know I can do another six months," Cullen said.