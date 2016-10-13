26°
News

Property manager considers impacts of new Airlie Beach hotel

Sharon Smallwood | 13th Oct 2016 6:45 AM
CONCERNED: Property manager Sue Watson expressed dismay at a council report recommending a new premium high rise hotel construction in town
CONCERNED: Property manager Sue Watson expressed dismay at a council report recommending a new premium high rise hotel construction in town Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SUE Watson owns the property management rights to Airlie Beach's five star Pinnacles Resort and believes there's no space in the town for a new 200-room hotel.

Ms Watson, who is part of the Fight for the Airlie group, bases her opinion on 10 years of owning property management rights both here in the Whitsundays and on the Gold Coast, as well as a 30-year stint in tourism in New Zealand including five on the New Zealand tourism board.

The hotel Ms Watson is referring to doesn't exist in Airlie Beach as yet, but according to a report received by council this week, a premium offering of between 10 and 12 storeys is recommended for the town.

While Ms Watson doesn't think it would necessarily be the nail in the coffin for her particular business, she does think there are plenty of others it would affect.

"Azure's gone into receivership, Summit has converted to residential and Peppers is in receivership. We're a unique building here (at Pinnacles) - we only have 31 apartments and we run a year-round occupancy at 80% but I would say others would struggle with occupancy for six months of the year," she said.

At a meeting between representatives of the Fight for Airlie group and Whitsunday Regional Council's planning team on Monday night, Ms Watson described Airlie Beach as "a three-legged dog as far as tourism is concerned".

"We've got all these provisions for a year-round destination... but a good wet season, like we might get this year, will put things on the back foot and take four or five months out of the season where we see occupancy of 30, 40 and 50%," she explained.

"All we have is the islands (and) as a destination we are very weather dependent.

"We don't have anything like a picture theatre or ten pin bowling (so) to put more and more hotel rooms in here is a huge issue," she said.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner agreed there was work to do in terms of filling the town in the low season "particularly for those months March through June".

"But I think if we want to continue to build the destination as a world-class destination we need to continue to develop the products we offer our customers," he said.

Mr Turner also said we had to be careful we were "comparing apples with apples", noting the Norling Report received by council referred to a premium offering the like of which the Whitsunday mainland didn't currently have.

"And I think that sort of development - as in a premium offering - is potentially an area in our market we are probably under serving," he said.

"I don't see that a five star property would even compete with a three or four star property - it targets a different market and essentially if we haven't got that product in the market we may in fact find we're losing customers who would go to another market place."

Economics aside, Ms Watson said one of her other main objections to a potential high-rise hotel at the proposed Port of Airlie site was the visual effect it would have on the town.

"I don't think you'll come across a developer anywhere who says 'we built a high rise on the beach and we haven't regretted it'. It's an environmental issue, it's ugly," she said.

"If it was on the hill it would be fine... but (at ground level) I don't care what they do with it, you can drape plants over it, it's going to stick out like a sore thumb."

Ms Watson said she asked all her guests what brought them to Airlie Beach and the majority said it was the "village feel".

Whitsunday Regional Council has engaged the company Cardno to conduct a scenic amenity study to assess the scenic values of the region and help determine the scenic preferences of the local community.

Council's strategic planning manager Kylie Drysdale said in the study issues such as this would be addressed.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Airlie Beach hotel and height in town plan talks

Airlie Beach hotel and height in town plan talks

Whitsunday Regional Council's draft town plan consultation almost over.

Property manager considers impacts of new Airlie Beach hotel

CONCERNED: Property manager Sue Watson expressed dismay at a council report recommending a new premium high rise hotel construction in town

Is now the right time to consider a new high-rise hotel?

Cannonvale misses out on new net

THUMBS DOWN: Council previously decided to remove the net in 2014 and it was met with community backlash.

Cannonvale Beach will not get net.

Airlie Beach has to wait for jellyfish net

NET NO MORE: There are no current plans for a jellyfish net at Cannonvale Beach.

Council stands by jellyfish nets.

Local Partners

Cannonvale misses out on new net

Council has announced there are no plans for a Cannonvale Beach jellyfish net.

Airlie Beach has to wait for jellyfish net

NET NO MORE: There are no current plans for a jellyfish net at Cannonvale Beach.

Council stands by jellyfish nets.

Whitsunday girls in Miss Teen Australia

LOCAL REPS: Miss Teen Queensland State Manager Brooke Lee with local entrants Paiton Powell, Isabella Burnup and Annica Shanks.

Miss Teen Australia came to Airlie last week.

Property manager considers impacts of new Airlie Beach hotel

CONCERNED: Property manager Sue Watson expressed dismay at a council report recommending a new premium high rise hotel construction in town

Is now the right time to consider a new high-rise hotel?

Airlie Beach hotel and height in town plan talks

FOR THE FUTURE: Whitsunday Regional Council's manager of strategic planning Kylie Drysdale is encouraging residents to have their say about the town plan before consultation closes at 5pm this Friday, October 14. Photo Sharon Smallwood / Whitsunday Times

Council's draft town plan consultation coming to a close

Winning smiles for top karate competitors

ON TARGET: Karate competitors Jacob Farrell, Penny Farrell, Libby Cornish and Kevin Tomas all came home with placings.

Strong showing from local martial artists.

Our brand new journo

DRIVEN: New journalist Jacob Wilson is loving the job and the Whitsundays.

Meet our new journo

WFC players wrap season with awards

RIGHT: Award recipients are happy to be recognised at the presentation.

WFC season over with awards.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

Seeing is Believing - Magic Maudsleys Make Over

11 Maudsleys Street, Sarina 4737

House 2 2 1 Reduced...

Nothing to be done here except move in and enjoy. The house proud owners have just completed renovations to a very high standard, both inside and outside. Don't...

JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER.....

42 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 5 2 2 $529,000

Defined by a relaxing sense of space this classic family haven is positioned perfectly to enjoy beachside living at it's best. This home delivers on space and...

Great Family Starter

1a Skylark Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Ideal home for those looking to enter into the real estate market or investors looking to the future. Located in a quiet street this highset 3 bedroom property has...

159 Acres at Oakenden

Oakenden 4741

Rural 0 0 $800,000

Level to gently sloping land. Approximately 152 acres under cane. 202 mega litre allocation drawn from the Kinchant irrigation scheme channel which forms the front...

Owner Must Sell! Sell! Sell!

2/2 Foundation Street, Glenella 4740

House 3 2 1 Reduced...

If you are looking for comfortable low maintenance living then this property ticks all the boxes. Built in 2007 the property boasts 3 generous sized bedrooms, 2...

Large Bushland Hideaway - 195 acres

Koumala 4738

Residential Land 0 0 $159,000

195 acre lot just off the Bruce Highway south of Koumala & approximately 45 minutes to Mackay. Small areas of level to gently undulating cleared country at front.

Your New Home Awaits

36 McCormack Avenue, Rural View 4740

House 4 2 4 $490,000

Treat the family to a relaxed lifestyle with this spacious 4 bedroom home located in the ever popular suburb of Rural View. Walking distance to Eimeo and Northern...

The Complete Package

5 Stone Drive, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 4 $442,000

If you're looking for a well presented family home with great side access and a good shed, look no further ! This 4 Bedroom Lowset Rendered Block Residence offers...

Stop Looking - Start Living

40 Langer Drive, Eimeo 4740

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

If you like something a little different to the brick and tile home, then an inspection on this delightfully different home is a must. Featuring an open plan...

Small Acreage - Near the Beach

209 Shoal Point Road, Shoal Point 4750

House 3 2 3 Contact Agent

Opportunities rarely become available to secure a property this size in a residential area, 5,335sqm with a large three bedroom home, inground pool and an...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

REVEALED: Inside 5 of Mackay's best homes and kitchens

Alphyn Constructions won Custom Built Home Over $800,001, Custom Built Home of the Year, New Kitchen Up to $30,000, Bathroom Up to 8sqm, Bathroom of the Year, Home of the Year.

We take you inside the region's best homes

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches