Proserpine judge not happy

BEFORE any sentences were handed down on Monday in Proserpine Magistrates Court, magistrate Simon Young vented his frustration there would be a third different police prosecutor in three weeks.

"It's the 13th different police prosecutor in four months,” he said.

It's been an ongoing discussion in court, with no permanent police prosecutor in months.

During last week's court sitting, Mr Young said police needed someone permanent in the position and he intended to follow it up with the chief magistrate.

Last week's police prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott said she had been lobbying to find a permanent prosecutor.