Prossie boys are on top

THEY'RE best friends with big brains and the academic ability of Logan Donadelli and Lloyd Clode-Roberts shone through when they received their OP results on Saturday.
Both boys received an OP 2 - the two highest results from Proserpine State High School. Former Proserpine State School students, the duo agreed finding out the results was a "relief” but shared the ultimate goal of an OP 1.
"While I'm happy with the 2 and I have a lot of options now, I was definitely hoping for that 1,” Logan said. "I'm content and I can work with it.”
With plans to study a dual degree in law and economics at the University of Queensland next year, Logan said despite needing an OP 1 for his preferred course, he hoped his result was enough to land him a place. If not, he said there were "plenty of other ways”.
For Lloyd, he has his eyes set on studying medicine at James Cook University.
The boys even received a joint dux award at the school's end of year awards night, which Lloyd said "was a really special moment”.
"It would have felt wrong if one of us got it over the other,” he said.
