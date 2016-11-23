Psychics making the connection in Prossie

MEDIUM: Alexandra Shankland will appear at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre this week as Ally S.

THE believer and sceptic alike this week at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre will be thrown into deep thought when acclaimed psychic duo Peter Williams and Ally S take the stage.

With her irreverent wit and sometimes satirical take on mediumship in the modern world, Ally S delivers a support act for psychic medium Peter Williams that boldly compliments his healthy, sometimes hilarious but always profound connection with spirit.

The duo often dispense with sombre over-tones when demonstrating an ability fast becoming entrenched in modern culture.

Williams and Shankland always deliver messages from the other side with a healthy respect and heartfelt compassion for all concerned.

They never fail to galvanise an audience with their demonstration of spiritual connections.

A show peppered with anecdotal evidence and audience participation provides even higher highlights for the entire performance making this all the more a show not to miss; for the believer and the sceptic.

Peter has entertained in in Japan, Hong Kong, Sydney and his home state of Queensland.

Ally S has enjoyed telling it like it is in Darwin, Queensland, Sydney, New Zealand and France.

They both appear at the Proserpine Entertainment Centre for one night only on November 24.

CONNECTIONS

What: Life After Life

Where: Proserpine Entertainment Centre

When: November 24, 7pm

Cost: $45

Tickets: Call the venue on 4945 2312