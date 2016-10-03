28°
News

Public holiday causes minimal disruption

Jacob Wilson | 3rd Oct 2016 11:19 AM
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Airlie Beach main street remains vibrant despite Queen's birthday public holiday
OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Airlie Beach main street remains vibrant despite Queen's birthday public holiday Rhianna Bull

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TODAY is the Queen's birthday public holiday.

Fortunately for consumers, very few shops in the Whitsundays are closed today with some minor changes to a few trading hours.

What's Open?

Whitsunday Plaza - till 4pm

Woolworths Airlie Beach - till 5:30pm (Times may vary depending on store)

Fish D'vine - 5-11pm

Fat Frog Beach Cafe - 7am-2pm

City Beach - till 6pm

Sidewalk Cafe Restaurant and Bar - 6:30am - 4pm

Denman Cellars - 12 - 9:30pm

Coffee Club - kitchen closes 3pm, bar closes 3:30pm

Sorrento Restaurant and Bar - 12-9pm

IGA - 6am- 9pm

SportsPower - 9am-5:30pm

Airlie Beach lagoon - 8:30am - 5pm

Cafe One 3 - open till 3pm

Closed

Cactus Jacks

Whitsunday Regional Council offices

MBW Buthers

Australia Post

Eyecare Plus Optometrists

Brumbies

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Public holiday causes minimal disruption

Public holiday causes minimal disruption

Very few Whitsunday shops closed for Queen's birthday

Volunteers going above and beyond

VOLUNTEERS: Ingrid Maring, Brian Richardson, Barb Bennett, Jack Edgar, Natacha Jochim, Gwen Jackson, Tony Dunn, Peter Payne, Maggie Jennings and Doug Hargraves.

Jack Edgar has certainly made his mark

Dr Karl comes to Cannonvale Library via Skype

Bonnie Syme asks Dr Karl a question with Cr Ron Petterson at the Fun Palace science day held at the Cannonvale Library this morning. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

kids pick the brains of science guru Dr Karl at Cannonvale Library.

Magnificent Seven a shooting success

WILD WEST: Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

Wild West Fun coming Bowen's way.

Local Partners

Public holiday causes minimal disruption

Very few Whitsunday shops closed for Queen's birthday

Party brewing at cellars

BEER FEST: Margot Humbert, Jax and Dan McLeod with Ben and Charlie Hayman prepare for Oktoberfest at Denman Cellars. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

German beer and food festival at Denman Cellars

Volunteers going above and beyond

VOLUNTEERS: Ingrid Maring, Brian Richardson, Barb Bennett, Jack Edgar, Natacha Jochim, Gwen Jackson, Tony Dunn, Peter Payne, Maggie Jennings and Doug Hargraves.

Jack Edgar has certainly made his mark

Dr Karl comes to Cannonvale Library via Skype

Bonnie Syme asks Dr Karl a question with Cr Ron Petterson at the Fun Palace science day held at the Cannonvale Library this morning. Photo Peter Carruthers / Whitsunday Times

kids pick the brains of science guru Dr Karl at Cannonvale Library.

Magnificent Seven a shooting success

WILD WEST: Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt in a scene from the movie The Magnificent Seven.

Wild West Fun coming Bowen's way.

Local DJs to drop electronic set over Queen's birthday weekend

TRAFFIC LIGHT: The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub on Saturday night.

The Miller Brothers, Mick and Jon, will be hitting Boom Nightclub.

Fish are on the bite as water warms up

ABOVE, WHAT A FISH: Kristy Allen with a pretty coral trout caught on a charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Check out the best spots for the weekend.

Fan favourites on the way

SHOW STOPPERS: Justice Crew will take to the Proserpine Entertainment Centre stage on Saturday as part of their massive What We Do tour .

Justice Crew will be at the PEC this Saturday.

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger's birthday tribute to lovechild

Arnold Schwarzenegger has posted a sweet tribute to lovechild Joseph Baena on his 19th birthday.

Willow Smith: "I feel like I've lived so many lives"

Willow Smith

Will Smith's daughter reveals a spiritual side

Emily Blunt's daughter upset by Girl on the Train trailer

Actor Emily Blunt promoting The Girl on the Train

Emily Blunt stars as a troubled alcoholic

Jessica Mauboy puts record on hold for The Secret Daughter

Jessica Mauboy in a scene from the TV series The Secret Daughter.

SINGER makes her small screen debut as a country town girl.

Affleck's kids can't watch his films until they're 25

Ben Affleck feels 'vulnerable' as a father

Robin Williams' last words echo in widow's heart

Robin Williams' final words echo in Susan Schneider Williams' heart

Blige's Bluesfest debut

SOUL QUEEN: Mary J Blige has been named as a Bluesfest headliner next year.

Mary J Blige will perform at next year's music festival

Bruce Highway Farm with Huge Shed &amp; New Home

91385 Bruce Highway, Sarina 4737

Rural 4 4 11 $895,000

Your opportunity is now!....to secure this 41.27 Hectare (102 acres) grazing property with new 440 m2 shed situated on the Bruce Highway just north of...

Walk to the beach

6/11 Bridge Road, East Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 Offers from...

If beachside living appeals to you then look no further than this first floor apartment situated in the exclusive and private Osprey complex. This apartment is...

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Easy Living in Mount Pleasant

33 Stuart Hindle Drive, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 3 2 $425,000

Epitomising stylish, contemporary living, this three bedroom, two bathroom residence has timeless appeal with large open-plan living areas boasting quality...

Convenient Family Living on 1,214 square metres......

17 Emu Street, Slade Point 4740

House 3 1 2 $249,000

This lovingly maintained home offers the perfect opportunity for the buyer that likes space and a handy location. Set on a great sized block with a perfect leafy...

Affordable Blacks Beach Living

37 Coral Drive, Blacks Beach 4740

House 4 3 4 $595,000

A great opportunity exists to secure an affordable ocean front property in Blacks Beach. The double storey home has a beach vibe with polished timber floors to...

207 Acres Grazing &amp; Hay

Ilbilbie 4738

Rural 3 2 $980,000

207 acres of level to gently undulating pastured country. Mostly all cleared except for necessary shade areas and approximately one kilometre of riparian zone...

The Good Life

1 Anzac Avenue, Marian 4753

House 3 2 6 $720,000 neg

This timeless property offers a rare opportunity to enter the acerage market with a 4.5 acre level block. Features include: - 3 x built-in bedrooms, main with...

Renovated and Ready to Please

9 Kemmis Street, Eton 4741

House 3 1 $160,000

Located on a large 1,006 square metre site in the small rural township of Eton, approx. 27km west of Mackay, is this recently renovated gem. The low set three...

Great Starter

31 Apollo Drive, Andergrove 4740

House 3 1 4 $215,000

Great value in this highset home located in the heart of Andergrove and just a few minutes drive from the Andergrove Tavern, schools and Woolworths Shopping...

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Land dispute heats up

LAND DISPUTE: Lane Whitfield and Mark Cummings at thier Sugarloaf property.

The Supreme Court is set to hear the case

Backpacker tax needs to be simplified

\"I think in the future food should be a huge part of our foreign aid.\" Farmer Carl Walker. Photo: Emily Smith / The Daily Mercury.

The Fed Government's changed position has attracted criticism

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

TV show features Mandalay home

The pool at Mandalay House. Contributed

The Mandalay home is currently on the market for $19 million

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.