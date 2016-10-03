Public holiday causes minimal disruption

TODAY is the Queen's birthday public holiday.
Fortunately for consumers, very few shops in the Whitsundays are closed today with some minor changes to a few trading hours.
What's Open?
Whitsunday Plaza - till 4pm
Woolworths Airlie Beach - till 5:30pm (Times may vary depending on store)
Fish D'vine - 5-11pm
Fat Frog Beach Cafe - 7am-2pm
City Beach - till 6pm
Sidewalk Cafe Restaurant and Bar - 6:30am - 4pm
Denman Cellars - 12 - 9:30pm
Coffee Club - kitchen closes 3pm, bar closes 3:30pm
Sorrento Restaurant and Bar - 12-9pm
IGA - 6am- 9pm
SportsPower - 9am-5:30pm
Airlie Beach lagoon - 8:30am - 5pm
Cafe One 3 - open till 3pm
Closed
Cactus Jacks
Whitsunday Regional Council offices
MBW Buthers
Australia Post
Eyecare Plus Optometrists
Brumbies
