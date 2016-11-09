Pyrography image of music fest snapped up by adoring fan

MUSIC ART: Scott Littler with partner Julie Abrahams and artist Glenn Wiremu Taipa at the music featival on Sunday.

GLENN Wiremu Taipa started learning traditional wood carving in New Zealand 25 years ago.

His grandfather was a Maori master carver and Mr Taipa set out early to emulate the work of his ancestors.

When he came to Australia he decided to add a contemporary slant and start practicing pyrography.

Pyrography involves transferring a photo onto a block of wood with carbon paper and then burning the image onto the wood using a glowing red hot wire.

At the fourth Airlie Beach Festival of Music last weekend Mr Taipa made a pyrography image depicting acts at this year's festival - he has made an image every year since the festival's inaugural year in 2013.

He was very grateful to the festival's promoter Gavin 'Butto' Bultin who he credits with launching his career as a pyrography artist.

"I would like to tank 'Butto' for giving me the opportunity, he is one of my best mates and without him I would never had the chance to start my career," he said.

Every year at the festival Mr Taipa sells his pyrography to Brisbane resident Scott Littler.

Mr Taipa said it "felt good" to know someone admires his work enough to return to the festival each year to buy the art.

He told the Whitsunday Times Mr Littler is running out of room in his house and was thinking about hanging the works back to back when he finishes building the deck at the back of his house.

Mr Littler said the works were a great keep sake of the festival.

"I have them displayed on the wall and they are a great memory of the festival," he said.

"Obviously he is really talented and I love the work but it's nice to look back and remember the bands that played that year."

"There is 10CC and the Screaming Jets and many other classic Australian bands."

Mr Littler lives in Brisbane and visits the Whitsundays every year for the Airlie Beach Festival of Music and he has his tickets and accommodation booked for next year already.