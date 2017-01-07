Quench your Thurst now with local spring water

THIS summer is the perfect time for North Queenslanders to get their "Thurst On”.

Whitsunday Natural Springs has supplied Skytrans passengers with Thurston branded water bottles which have proven to be a big hit.

Skytrans CEO Mike Thinee said North Queenslanders could expect to see a lot more of the thirst quenching beverage.

"We are now looking at whether we should sell the water in North Queensland, using the sale of the water bottles to further fund our community programs,” he said.

"This could be a win-win for communities including health benefits and community funds.”

Skytrans has already ordered 53,000 Jonathan Thurston bottles with at least 50,000 more to come over summer.

Whitsunday Natural Springs owner Michael Horsford said locally driven initiatives such as this made a world of difference to him as a small business operator.

"It's not every day you get the opportunity to provide customised water bottles for the world's greatest NRL player,” he said.

"This order showcases how our business has the ability to supply a customised product that a company's clients love, and keep as a momento of the experience.”

Jonathan Thurston offered his own endorsement of the product - declaring he was "all on board” with promoting healthier beverage choices.