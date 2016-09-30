28°
Race that stops our Whitsundays

30th Sep 2016 10:00 AM
GALLOPING GLORY: Aldren heads to the finish in race five of Saturday's Bowen CupPhoto Josh Dutton / The Guardian
GALLOPING GLORY: Aldren heads to the finish in race five of Saturday's Bowen CupPhoto Josh Dutton / The Guardian

BOWEN Turf Club's 2016 Bowen Cup Race Day is shaping up to be one of its biggest yet.

With unprecedented marquee bookings and ticket pre-sales, the club is expecting a huge crowd for the region's premier cup day, the Bowen Cup.

Horses from North Queensland and further afield will compete in five races at Ben Bolt Park, with races running from 1.30-4pm and gates opening at 11am.

The Fashions on the Field competition is sponsored and organised by Luxe Fashion House and promises to be spectacular, with more than $2600 in prizes, including several holidays to be won in four categories.

Tickets are available for the Fashions on the Field tent to see the action up close, although a catwalk will showcase the entrants and winners to all racegoers.

Also on the day will be the presentation of the Leichardt District Jockey awards trophies, which all jockeys across the district have been competing for.

Tickets to the Bowen Cup are $15 and are available at the gate. Check the Bowen Turf Club Facebook page for information on tent packages, after parties, buses and other race day info. Marquee sites are still available.

Organisers would like to remind spectators that all alcohol consumed at Bowen Cup must be purchased through Bowen Turf Club and no other alcohol can be brought onto the grounds

Phone 0417642303 for more information.

Topics:  bowen race day, bowen turf cup, races, whitsundays

