Raising funds for a local music legend

Dane Lillingstone | 12th Nov 2016 4:00 PM
COMING TOGETHER: The fundraiser at KC's will raise money for Darren Hicks' (pictured) medical bills.
COMING TOGETHER: The fundraiser at KC's will raise money for Darren Hicks' (pictured) medical bills.

A SPECIAL fundraiser will be held on Sunday to raise money for a legend of the local music industry.

Darren Hicks has worked in the Airlie Beach music industry for decades but a serious motorbike accident in Bali last month left him with a compound leg fracture and a $20,000 hospital bill.

Now the music community is banding together to raise money for the hospital bills with a special event at KC's Grill and Bar with local musos performing short sets. Local musician Pete Bek has known Mr Hicks for more than 25 years and will be performing at the event.

"It's about Whitsunday musicians giving back to the man who has donated so much of his time to the Airlie Beach music scene,” he said.

"It will more or less be a celebration of Darren's contribution to the music scene in Airlie Beach.”

There will be several local artists performing on the day, including Tim Mango, Mike Duff, Left of Centre, Mark Roberts, and more.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover the medical costs with more than $13,000 already raised and with all funds raised to go directly into the account.

The Whitsunday Sailling Club has donated almost $1400 following a fundraiser.

KC's owner Peter Chengody will donate 10% of the bar from the event.

The day will include raffles with prizes including trips from Cruise Whitsundays, restaurant vouchers CDs, meat trays, the new Airlie Beach Festival of Music book and a handmade electric guitar.

"Whether it's two bucks or 20, every little bit helps,” Mr Bek said.

Topics:  darren hicks fundraiser kc's bar and grill whitsundays

