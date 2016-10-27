27°
Rally Condemns Queensland Government lockout laws

Jacob Wilson | 27th Oct 2016 1:00 PM
SPEAKING UP: Ray Romano heads an anti-lockout law rally outside Community Cabinet
SPEAKING UP: Ray Romano heads an anti-lockout law rally outside Community Cabinet

A GROUP of hospitality workers stood outside the Community Cabinet meeting in Proserpine on Sunday to protest the Queensland Government's lockout laws.

Since July 1 this year, Safe Night Precinct venues have been required to call last drinks at 3am.

Clubs outside Safe Night Precincts have to stop serving alcohol after 2am.

The service of rapid intoxication drinks, including shots, shooters and bombs, are also banned from midnight.

Cocktails are exempt from the midnight ban.

Director of Airlie Beach's Mama Africa night club Rob Romano criticised the blanket state approach as destructive for local businesses.

"I think the government is legislating for south-east Queensland - we just don't have the same rates of violence here,” he said.

"The 3am lockout law has us losing revenue by 10-15% from where we were six months ago.

"Legislation that works for Fortitude Valley doesn't necessarily work for the rest of the state.”

The Queensland Government is expected to proceed with the next stage of laws which will change lockout times to 1am from February 1, 2017.

While Safe Night Precinct bars can still serve alcohol until 3am, patrons will be unable to enter a licensed venue after 1am.

Mr Romano said his night club laid off four staff members since the first stage of the laws were enforced.

When the 1am lockout begins, he predicts his staff numbers could be cut to three, down from more than 20 in October last year.

Former president of the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct Stacy Harvey spoke to Tourism Minister Kate Jones and Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath at Community Cabinet.

Ms Harvey said she hoped to convince the ministers of the devastating impact the laws were having on hospitality businesses in Airlie Beach.

"Over 100 venues across Queensland have been severely impacted by these laws,” she said.

"The Tourism Minister could see the financial impact it could have on business.”

Ms Harvey said she would like to see a delay before the second stage of laws came into effect.

"It was really great to put our point of view across,” she said. "Our main objective at the moment is to see the government postpone the 1am lockout another 6-12 months to give time to assess the full damage of the (current) early closing time.

"It is clear no-one has done a clear study on on the early time for last drinks and it shouldn't be too much to ask for that to be reviewed first and, hopefully, better policies can be implemented after that.”

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said the government would work toward its current time frame and maintained licensed venues hadn't suffered following the first stage of the new laws.

"Since July 1 we have had 50 new licensed venues and one here locally,” she said.

"Instead of seeing a decline in business, we have actually seen a growth in licenced venues since they came in.

"We will review these changes to see what the impact is because we want to make sure everything we do is evidence based.

"What we know both internationally and nationally is that when you reduce liquor hours that does lead to a significant reduction in sexual assault and abuse.”

The Attorney-General said Queenslanders generally supported the Government's laws because they were making progress in reducing violence and sexual assault.

"We want to get the balance right,” she said.

"We know right across the state the majority of people want to see us tackle alcohol fuelled violence, they believe we need to change our drinking culture so people can feel safer when they go out.”

Businesses exempt from the lockout laws include casinos, airport premises and premises used primarily for residential accommodation of guests.

Failure for licensed venues to comply with the 1am lockout laws, once passed, can result in financial penalties of up to $12,190 for permit holders and licensees.

The Queensland Government approach follows the lockout laws adopted in New South Wales which currently has a 1.30am lockout time and 3am last drinks in the Sydney CBD .

