28°
News

Ramone makes his NQ debut at Airlie Beach

Lucy Smith
| 30th Oct 2016 6:00 PM
MUSIC LEGEND: Richie Ramone will perform at the Airlie Beach Music Festival.
MUSIC LEGEND: Richie Ramone will perform at the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

AFTER 45 years of touring with the Ramones and various other bands, is Richie Ramone sick of the road?

"Unfortunately not,” he told the Daily Mercury, over the phone from his home in Los Angeles.

"I love the road, I love hotel rooms - I've been in so many that they feel like home to me,” he said.

Ramone, who was a drummer in iconic punk band the Ramones from 1983 to 1987, will make his north Queensland debut this year when he performs at the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Ramone released his second solo album Cellophane in August 5.

"It's been a while since my first album, I'm really excited for everyone to hear it,” he said. "Records are for other people to interpret. I don't want to give too much away but if you listen to the words you'll know what's going on.”

The first single from the record, I Fix This, was inspired by a phrase Ramone heard repeatedly on tour in Sweden.

"The tour manager there would always say that, 'I fix this'. If I said 'Hey can we go to the store?', 'I fix this',” he said. "I thought that's pretty cool. Then I was in the grocery store and I couldn't find something and the woman said 'I fix this'.

Despite his long haul in the music industry, Ramone said songwriting had never come easy to him.

"It's something that I have to work on and I want to get it right,” he said.

"Something I've experienced or something I saw, that's what I write about so it's more personal to me. But you'd be surprised what's personal to you, how it affects so many other people.”

Ramone was in the country in April but has never been as far north in Queensland as Airlie Beach.

"I found (the Australian fans) really cool. I was concerned that they'd be a little reserved, there are some places where... you've really got to win them over,” he said. "But they were really good crowds, they really had a lot of fun, they were energised and really got into it.

"In Los Angeles here, they just want to stand with their arms folded and look at you. They don't party. You've got to come out and go crazy, that's what it's all about.”

Before a show, Ramone likes to get to the venue early and have a glass of bourbon.

"I like to get to the club or wherever we're playing at least an hour earlier or in the morning,” he said.

"You can get the energy off the people, you can hear through the wall the other bands. You tried to get to that special place... That's what I try to do.”

And how does he feel about Ramones tribute bands?

"I meet a lot of them. They're really good,” he said. "It doesn't feel weird. It's kind of nice hearing their interpretations (of songs), some slow it down, some speed it up. It's fun to hear what they do.”

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Trick or treat at Magnums

Trick or treat at Magnums

Prizes, dancing and a wet tee competition at Magnums DJ's Bomb's Away party.

Cup Day's almost here

RACE DAY: Andy Chia, Sarah Wilson and Meghan Dunne preparing for last year's Melbourne Cup Day at O'Duinns.

Get your bets in for the Melbourne Cup

From teacher to UFC

DEDICATION: Teacher and MMA fighter Anton Zafir loves the Whitsundays.

Anton Zafir is not your typical high school teacher.

Who won big at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards?

WINNER: The Bob Porter Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual winner Greg Waites and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox at the 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards.

The 2016 Whitsunday Tourism Awards are done and dusted.

Local Partners

Trick or treat at Magnums

Prizes, dancing and a wet tee competition at Magnums DJ's Bomb's Away party.

Ramone makes his NQ debut at Airlie Beach

MUSIC LEGEND: Richie Ramone will perform at the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Richie Ramones hits the road to Airlie.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

Amber Rose: I've been inappropriately touched by famous men

AMBER Rose says she "cannot even count" the number of times she has been touched by a "famous guy inappropriately".

Trick or treat at Magnums

BOOM TIME: Bombs Away are all set to rock Magnums on Saturday.

Magnums Halloween DJ's Bombs Away party can't be missed.

Ramone makes his NQ debut at Airlie Beach

MUSIC LEGEND: Richie Ramone will perform at the Airlie Beach Music Festival.

Richie Ramones hits the road to Airlie.

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Cumberbatch spilled the beans on a secret casting decision

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

Anna Kendrick couldn't afford shoes for her first Academy Awards.

Cup Day's almost here

RACE DAY: Andy Chia, Sarah Wilson and Meghan Dunne preparing for last year's Melbourne Cup Day at O'Duinns.

Get your bets in for the Melbourne Cup

Mariah Carey 'wants $50m' from James Packer

MARIAH Carey "wants millions" from James Packer.

Outstanding Panoramic Views - 5 acre blocks

636 Hay Point Road, Alligator Creek 4740

Residential Land 0 0 From $245,000

Now is the time to purchase one of two rare 5 acre lots in picturesque Alligator Creek. Offering elevated house sites with outstanding rural and ocean views on 5...

BLUE CHIP INVESTMENT!

17 Paradise Street, South Mackay 4740

Unit 5 5 5 $480,000

5 x 1 BED UNITS - CONVENIENT LOCATION Exclusive to the market is this wonderful opportunity for investors to grab a deal of a lifetime. Each unit has an...

Suburban Oasis for the Family

12 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 2 $419,000

If you enjoy privacy, convenience and space come and see this 4 bedroom home at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a leafy outlook over parkland behind.

Small Cane Farm - Sarina

Sarina 4737

Rural 0 0 $750,000

Small farm under 15 minutes to Sarina and 30 minutes to Mackay. 167 acres total area with 72 acres under cane. Balance fenced off for stock grazing. 2 homes.

Prime Beachfront Redevelopment Site

11 Eimeo Esplanade, Eimeo 4740

House 2 1 3 Auction

Arguably the best beachfront address in the Mackay District, Eimeo Esplanade is separated from Eimeo Beach by parkland and palms. Walk on the sandy beach, picnic...

Large Family Home - Great Location

28 Meyer Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 4 2 2 $319,000

This low set concrete block home has four built-in bedrooms and features a large sunken lounge room and an open plan kitchen/dining/living area. The main bathroom...

Eton Grazing Homestead- 302 acres

Eton 4741

Rural 3 2 2 $1,700,000

302 acres on 1 freehold title 5 minutes from Eton. Mostly selectively cleared open forest ridges and flats all well established to tropical pastures including...

Beautiful Queenslander in South Mackay

86 Juliet Street, South Mackay 4740

House 3 2 2 Contact Agent

This immaculate Queenslander is a home of significance and a slice of history on Mackay. Beautifully maintained throughout with many of the original features...

238 acres - Grazing Homestead Eton

127 Stoney Creek Road, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 2 $765,000

Tucked away at the foot of the Eton ranges away from the hustle and bustle is this 238 acres. Approx 100 acres cleared country with improved pasture species...

965 sqm Family Lifestyle......A Must See!!

16 Alison Street, Slade Point 4740

House 4 2 4 $450,000

A high calibre renovation has transformed this home into an exceptional family inspired residence. Its expansive living zones spill onto a huge entertainment area...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!