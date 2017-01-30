Rates on their way

IT'S that time of year again.

The second instalment of the 2016/2017 half yearly Whitsunday Regional Council rates notices will be issued this week.

Residents can still take advantage of the 5% discount if rates are paid in full by the due date.

"The due date for payment of rates is Thursday, March 2 and you need to pay by this date in order to get the 5% discount," Mayor Andrew Willcox said.

Rates can be paid at any of Council's Customer Service Centres or via the methods on the rates notice, including online at whitsundayrc.qld.gov.au

For enquiries contact your local rates section in Bowen/Collinsville on 47613683 or Proserpine on 49450213 or 49450211.