Raving reviews at Reef Gateway Hotel

FOOD GALORE: Elle McAlpine loves the salad and dessert bar at the Reef Gateway Hotel.

IF YOU'RE wondering where to take the family for a tasty and fulfilling feed, then look no further than the Reef Gateway Hotel.

Since the recent introduction of a salad and dessert bar, the popular bistro has already had sold-out dining sessions as word of the escalated service spreads.

Head chef Mark Alexander said the team had been cooking more than 500 meals a day.

"It feels really good and it motivates (the team) to keep doing what they're doing,” he said.

The new a la carte menu is already a hit with guests while a $16 specials menu available for lunch and dinner seven days a week is a popular choice.

Kids meals are just $10 each which includes a free salad and dessert bar as well as a fun activity pack the youngsters will love.

Reef Gateway Hotel has become the place to be for families not only due to a salad and dessert bar, but thanks to the opening of Little Angel Zoo right next door.

Parents are welcome to order their meal and eat in Little Angel Zoo while their kids play or, alternatively, parents can eat their meal in the restaurant while kids play supervised by Angel Zoo staff.

With connecting doors between the two businesses, it's an easy way for parents to keep a watchful eye.

Contact 4946 2600.